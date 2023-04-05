DEAL ALERT: Wells Fargo Customers Can Get 15% Cash Back on Disney+, $10 Back on Sling TV For Limited Time
If you’re a Wells Fargo customer, you’re probably used to getting cash-back deals on stuff you use all the time. There’s yet another fantastic deal available for Wells Fargo users who want to get more out of their streaming services, whether they be live or on-demand.
First up is an offer for 15% cash back on a Disney+ or Disney Bundle subscription. Now through April 7, Wells Fargo customers can earn up to $16.50 cash back when purchasing any Disney+ or Disney Bundle plan. The offer is only valid on subscriptions purchased directly through Disney+, and the payment must be made on or before April 7.
How Wells Fargo Customers Can Get 15% Cash Back on a Disney+ or Disney Bundle Subscription
- Click here to access the offer or sign into your online Wells Fargo account and navigate to the Deals portal.
- Scroll to the Disney+ deal and click “Activate.”
- Go to disneyplus.com and pick your Disney+/Disney Bundle plan.
- Enter your payment information and complete the signup process
Your Disney+ subscription will allow you to watch hit series like “The Mandalorian,” as well as Disney classics like “Snow White,” “Cinderella” and new favorites such as “Encanto.” Going for the Disney Bundle will also grant you access to the on-demand Hulu library, plus thousands of live sporting events every year on ESPN+.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
But if that’s not enough streaming entertainment for you, you can also snag $10 back on a subscription to Sling TV until April 15 if you’re a Wells Fargo user. All you’ll have to do is spend $20 or more with your Wells Fargo debit or credit card, and you’ll get $10 cash back with any Sling subscription.
How Wells Fargo Customers Can Get $10 Cash Back on a Sling TV Subscription
- Click here to access the offer or sign into your online Wells Fargo account and navigate to the Deals portal.
- Scroll to the Sling TV deal and click “Activate.”
- Sign up for any Sling TV plan.
- Spend $20 or more on the same Wells Fargo card you used to buy your Sling subscription.
Sling TV is an excellent way to stream live TV. It allows users to watch their favorite live sports, news, and entertainment for $40 per month via an Orange or Blue plan, or $55 per month for the Orange and Blue combo. There are no long-term contracts and customers can change your channel lineup anytime. DVR is included, along with thousands of on-demand shows and movies.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.