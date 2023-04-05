DEAL ALERT: Wells Fargo Customers Can Get 15% Cash Back on Disney+, $10 Back on Sling TV For Limited Time

If you’re a Wells Fargo customer, you’re probably used to getting cash-back deals on stuff you use all the time. There’s yet another fantastic deal available for Wells Fargo users who want to get more out of their streaming services, whether they be live or on-demand.

First up is an offer for 15% cash back on a Disney+ or Disney Bundle subscription. Now through April 7, Wells Fargo customers can earn up to $16.50 cash back when purchasing any Disney+ or Disney Bundle plan. The offer is only valid on subscriptions purchased directly through Disney+, and the payment must be made on or before April 7.

How Wells Fargo Customers Can Get 15% Cash Back on a Disney+ or Disney Bundle Subscription

Click here to access the offer or sign into your online Wells Fargo account and navigate to the Deals portal.

or sign into your online Wells Fargo account and navigate to the Deals portal. Scroll to the Disney+ deal and click “Activate.”

Go to disneyplus.com and pick your Disney+/Disney Bundle plan.

Enter your payment information and complete the signup process

Your Disney+ subscription will allow you to watch hit series like “The Mandalorian,” as well as Disney classics like “Snow White,” “Cinderella” and new favorites such as “Encanto.” Going for the Disney Bundle will also grant you access to the on-demand Hulu library, plus thousands of live sporting events every year on ESPN+.

But if that’s not enough streaming entertainment for you, you can also snag $10 back on a subscription to Sling TV until April 15 if you’re a Wells Fargo user. All you’ll have to do is spend $20 or more with your Wells Fargo debit or credit card, and you’ll get $10 cash back with any Sling subscription.

How Wells Fargo Customers Can Get $10 Cash Back on a Sling TV Subscription

Click here to access the offer or sign into your online Wells Fargo account and navigate to the Deals portal.

or sign into your online Wells Fargo account and navigate to the Deals portal. Scroll to the Sling TV deal and click “Activate.”

Sign up for any Sling TV plan.

Spend $20 or more on the same Wells Fargo card you used to buy your Sling subscription.

Sling TV is an excellent way to stream live TV. It allows users to watch their favorite live sports, news, and entertainment for $40 per month via an Orange or Blue plan, or $55 per month for the Orange and Blue combo. There are no long-term contracts and customers can change your channel lineup anytime. DVR is included, along with thousands of on-demand shows and movies.