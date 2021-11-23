DEAL ALERT: YouTube TV Offers More Than 20 Premium Channels for $0.99/Month for 2 Months
YouTube TV just announced that more than 20 premium channels are slashing their prices for the holiday season and Black Friday down to just 99 cents a month for their first two months. This is extremely similar to the deal currently offered by Prime Video, where you can add 15+ premium channels for 99 cents a month without having to pay for the full YouTube TV lineup.
These channels include:
- Showtime
- STARZ
- Epix
- Cinemax
- CuriosityStream
- AMC+
- Shudder
- Acorn TV
- ALLBLK
- Law & Crime
- CONtv
- Dove Channel
- Comedy Dynamics
- ScreenPix
- IFC Films Unlimited
- WE tv+
- Docurama
- Screambox
- Fandor
- FOX Nation
- Pantaya
- Sundance Now
- UP Faith & Family
To access these deals, click Settings > Membership and add the services you’d like.
YouTube TV is also offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max starting Tuesday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 28, meaning subscribers can catch up on original shows and hit movies this weekend. The best part is when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do - you won’t have to remember to cancel.
Live HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.
YouTube TV is generally $64.99 / month and includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. Overall, the service offers 106 channels.
Some of the popular channels included are AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.