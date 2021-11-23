DEAL ALERT: YouTube TV Offers More Than 20 Premium Channels for $0.99/Month for 2 Months

YouTube TV just announced that more than 20 premium channels are slashing their prices for the holiday season and Black Friday down to just 99 cents a month for their first two months. This is extremely similar to the deal currently offered by Prime Video, where you can add 15+ premium channels for 99 cents a month without having to pay for the full YouTube TV lineup.

These channels include:

Showtime

STARZ

Epix

Cinemax

CuriosityStream

AMC+

Shudder

Acorn TV

ALLBLK

Law & Crime

CONtv

Dove Channel

Comedy Dynamics

ScreenPix

IFC Films Unlimited

WE tv+

Docurama

Screambox

Fandor

FOX Nation

Pantaya

Sundance Now

UP Faith & Family

To access these deals, click Settings > Membership and add the services you’d like.

Feast your eyes on the sweetest add-on deal of the season!



➕ these and other channels for $0.99/month for 2 months to unwrap even more TV and movies on your holiday watch list. https://t.co/Sexfs3XSv6 pic.twitter.com/SrlXmF25iu — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 23, 2021

YouTube TV is also offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max starting Tuesday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 28, meaning subscribers can catch up on original shows and hit movies this weekend. The best part is when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do - you won’t have to remember to cancel.

Live HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

YouTube TV is generally $64.99 / month and includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. Overall, the service offers 106 channels.

Some of the popular channels included are AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.