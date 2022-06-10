DEAL ALERT: YouTube TV is Offering Two-Week Trial for New Subscribers for Limited time
With both the NBA and NHL seasons winding down, more and more sports fans are looking for ways to watch the sports’ respective playoffs. Live TV streaming service YouTube TV is making it cheaper and easier for cord-cutters to follow all of the action by offering a two-week free trial for new subscribers, but you better hurry as the offer is only available through June 15.
How to Get Two-Week Free Trial of YouTube TV
- Click here to activate by June 15.
- Log-in to your Google account.
- Sign-up for the 14-day free trial.
YouTube TV provides customers with more than 85 channels that they can watch on multiple devices on up to six household accounts. The basic plan normally costs $64.99, but following the free two-week trial, new subscribers will receive an introductory rate of $54.99 per month for three months.
With both the NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Finals airing on ABC, YouTube TV subscribers can watch via their local affiliate. The other channels that show national NBA and NHL games during the season — including ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV — are also available on YouTube TV’s standard package.
Whether YouTube TV subscribers can watch regional broadcasts of the NBA team in your area is a separate question. The NBC Sports networks, such as NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBC Sports Washington, are available on YouTube TV, but Bally Sports channels are not, nor are other religion networks with local NBA rights like MSG, YES Network and Altitude.
In addition to the live sports coverage, YouTube TV has nearly all of the most popular cable networks as well as thousands of on-demand titles.
Top Cable Channels Available on YouTube TV
|“YouTube TV”
|Sign Up
|$64.99
|A&E
|-
|AMC
|•
|BET
|•
|Bravo
|•
|Cartoon Network
|•
|CNN
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|Discovery
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|Disney Junior
|•
|E!
|•
|ESPN
|•
|Food Network
|•
|Fox News
|•
|Freeform
|•
|FX
|•
|FXX
|•
|Hallmark Channel
|•
|HGTV
|•
|History
|-
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|Lifetime
|-
|MSNBC
|•
|MTV
|•
|Nickelodeon
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|Syfy
|•
|TBS
|•
|TLC
|•
|TNT
|•
|Travel Channel
|•
|truTV
|•
|USA Network
|•
|VH1
|•
|WE tv
|•
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.