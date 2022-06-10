 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: YouTube TV is Offering Two-Week Trial for New Subscribers for Limited time

Matt Tamanini

With both the NBA and NHL seasons winding down, more and more sports fans are looking for ways to watch the sports’ respective playoffs. Live TV streaming service YouTube TV is making it cheaper and easier for cord-cutters to follow all of the action by offering a two-week free trial for new subscribers, but you better hurry as the offer is only available through June 15.

How to Get Two-Week Free Trial of YouTube TV

YouTube TV provides customers with more than 85 channels that they can watch on multiple devices on up to six household accounts. The basic plan normally costs $64.99, but following the free two-week trial, new subscribers will receive an introductory rate of $54.99 per month for three months.

With both the NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Finals airing on ABC, YouTube TV subscribers can watch via their local affiliate. The other channels that show national NBA and NHL games during the season — including ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV — are also available on YouTube TV’s standard package.

Whether YouTube TV subscribers can watch regional broadcasts of the NBA team in your area is a separate question. The NBC Sports networks, such as NBC Sports Bay AreaNBC Sports BostonNBC Sports CaliforniaNBC Sports ChicagoNBC Sports NorthwestNBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBC Sports Washington, are available on YouTube TV, but Bally Sports channels are not, nor are other religion networks with local NBA rights like MSG, YES Network and Altitude.

In addition to the live sports coverage, YouTube TV has nearly all of the most popular cable networks as well as thousands of on-demand titles.

Top Cable Channels Available on YouTube TV

“YouTube TV”
A&E -
AMC
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime -
MSNBC
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS
TLC
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV
USA Network
VH1
WE tv
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

