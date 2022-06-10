DEAL ALERT: YouTube TV is Offering Two-Week Trial for New Subscribers for Limited time

With both the NBA and NHL seasons winding down, more and more sports fans are looking for ways to watch the sports’ respective playoffs. Live TV streaming service YouTube TV is making it cheaper and easier for cord-cutters to follow all of the action by offering a two-week free trial for new subscribers, but you better hurry as the offer is only available through June 15.

How to Get Two-Week Free Trial of YouTube TV

Click here to activate by June 15.

Log-in to your Google account.

Sign-up for the 14-day free trial.

YouTube TV provides customers with more than 85 channels that they can watch on multiple devices on up to six household accounts. The basic plan normally costs $64.99, but following the free two-week trial, new subscribers will receive an introductory rate of $54.99 per month for three months.

With both the NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Finals airing on ABC, YouTube TV subscribers can watch via their local affiliate. The other channels that show national NBA and NHL games during the season — including ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV — are also available on YouTube TV’s standard package.

Whether YouTube TV subscribers can watch regional broadcasts of the NBA team in your area is a separate question. The NBC Sports networks, such as NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBC Sports Washington, are available on YouTube TV, but Bally Sports channels are not, nor are other religion networks with local NBA rights like MSG, YES Network and Altitude.

In addition to the live sports coverage, YouTube TV has nearly all of the most popular cable networks as well as thousands of on-demand titles.

Top Cable Channels Available on YouTube TV