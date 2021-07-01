Defy TV and TrueReal Networks Bring Reality TV Classics to Scripps and ION Stations

Defy TV and TrueReal, two new networks devoted to reality and unscripted programming, launch today across 92% of the U.S.

The two networks, part of the Scripps Networks portfolio, released their show rosters today and fans of reality TV will find that some of the most successful and highest rated shows of the genre have found a home in the lineup. Both DefyTV and TrueReal have demo-specific content, and are carried by ION stations, select Scripps local TV stations, and more.

The new networks further bolster Scripps’ investment in OTA broadcasting, a market that the company feels still has great potential in spite of the wars currently being waged over streaming rights and advancements. Last year, Scripps purchased Ion Media for $2.65 billion, creating a powerful player on the nation TV field.

DefyTV has its sights set on a male demographic, with shows that cater to men from 25 to 54 years old. A sampling of DefyTV’s scheduling is as follows:

Mondays: “Swamp People”

Tuesdays: “Counting Cars”

Wednesdays: “American Pickers”

Thursdays: “The Curse of Oak Island”

Fridays: “Forged in Fire”

Saturdays: “Ax Men,” “Alone”

Sundays: “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” “Pawn Stars”

TrueReal is set to cover the female demographic with content targeted towards women ages 25-54. A sampling of TrueReal’s programming schedule is as follows:

Mondays: “Storage Wars”

Tuesdays: “Hoarders”

Wednesdays: “Little Women: LA”

Thursdays: “Intervention”

Fridays: “I Survived…”

Saturdays: “Married at First Sight”

Sundays: “Little Women: Atlanta,” “Wahlburgers”

The two channels round out the Scripps Networks offerings, bringing the network total to nine, as Defy TV and TrueReal join ION, Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV, Court TV Mystery and Newsy.

Newsy is set to launch as a free over-the-air network on Friday, Oct. 1, allowing more than 50 million U.S. homes to access the channel’s content.