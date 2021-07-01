 Skip to Content
Defy TV and TrueReal Networks Bring Reality TV Classics to Scripps and ION Stations

Derek Walborn

Defy TV and TrueReal, two new networks devoted to reality and unscripted programming, launch today across 92% of the U.S.

The two networks, part of the Scripps Networks portfolio, released their show rosters today and fans of reality TV will find that some of the most successful and highest rated shows of the genre have found a home in the lineup. Both DefyTV and TrueReal have demo-specific content, and are carried by ION stations, select Scripps local TV stations, and more.

The new networks further bolster Scripps’ investment in OTA broadcasting, a market that the company feels still has great potential in spite of the wars currently being waged over streaming rights and advancements. Last year, Scripps purchased Ion Media for $2.65 billion, creating a powerful player on the nation TV field.

DefyTV has its sights set on a male demographic, with shows that cater to men from 25 to 54 years old. A sampling of DefyTV’s scheduling is as follows:

Mondays: “Swamp People
Tuesdays: “Counting Cars
Wednesdays: “American Pickers
Thursdays: “The Curse of Oak Island
Fridays: “Forged in Fire
Saturdays: “Ax Men,” “Alone
Sundays: “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” “Pawn Stars

TrueReal is set to cover the female demographic with content targeted towards women ages 25-54. A sampling of TrueReal’s programming schedule is as follows:

Mondays: “Storage Wars
Tuesdays: “Hoarders
Wednesdays: “Little Women: LA
Thursdays: “Intervention
Fridays: “I Survived…
Saturdays: “Married at First Sight
Sundays: “Little Women: Atlanta,” “Wahlburgers

The two channels round out the Scripps Networks offerings, bringing the network total to nine, as Defy TV and TrueReal join ION, Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV, Court TV Mystery and Newsy.

Newsy is set to launch as a free over-the-air network on Friday, Oct. 1, allowing more than 50 million U.S. homes to access the channel’s content.

