Detroit Tigers Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022 MLB Season

After a third-place finish in the AL Central, the Detroit Tigers are hoping to do better than the 77-85 record last season. The Tigers have missed the playoffs since 2014 and haven’t won a World Series since 1984.

This is their second season under Manager AJ Hinch, with familiar faces Jonathan Schoop, Jeimer Candelario, Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman, and Victor Reyes returning to the lineup. Their big free agent signing was Javier Baez who is a major upgrade at short.

If you are a cord-cutter without a cable or satellite subscription, you’re probably wondering how to stream the Tigers this season. Depending on whether you live in the Detroit-area or away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Tigers Games on Bally Sports Detroit with a Streaming Service

If you want to stream Tigers games on Bally Sports Detroit in Detroit, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports RSNs your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Tigers game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Tigers action. On Bally Sports Detroit, you will also be able to watch Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons games.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first three months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Watch Tigers Games on Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports Detroit via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Tigers games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports Detroit including live Tigers games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

Later this Summer, they are expected to launch a direct-to-consumer product, which is expected to include the Tigers, but pricing has not been announced. With the subscription, it will likely be over $200 to stream the entire season of the Tigers.

Watch Tigers Games Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the Detroit-area, you can stream Tigers games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Watch Nationally Televised Detroit Tigers Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, or MLB Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

Starting this season, there will be additional games airing on Apple TV+ on Friday nights. and Peacock on Sunday mornings. The Tigers are currently scheduled to have two games on Apple TV+, Friday, June 3 vs. the Yankees, and two games on Peacock, June 5th vs. the Yankees and July 3rd vs. the Royals.