“Dexter” Returns to Showtime For New Limited Series, HBO Max Renews ‘Craftopia’

“Dexter,” has earned a 10-episode limited series revival from Showtime. Michael C. Hall returns as good-natured serial killer Dexter Morgan. Clyde Phillips returns as showrunner and executive producer for the run, tentatively scheduled to premiere next fall. The show originally ran for eight seasons, with Dexter doubling as an avenging angel, only killing criminals who deserved it.

In a lighter vein, HBO Max has renewed the crafting competition series “Craftopia” for a second season, slated for 2021. The catch: It’s with adult contestants and called “Craftopia: Holiday Showdown.” Four special episodes with the younger contestants will stream on these dates: two Halloween episodes on Oct. 22, and two winter-themed episodes drop Nov. 16.



Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Real Right Stuff” will stream on Disney+ Nov. 20. It chronicles the high-stakes space-era race of the 1960s and the true story of the U.S.’ first astronauts, the original Mercury 7 crew. The documentary uses archival film and radio broadcasts, as well as interviews and never-before-seen material. From National Geographic, the doc complements Disney’s fictionalized series “The Right Stuff,” which premieres its season finale the same day.

“First Kill,” a Netflix YA vampire series centered on two lesbian characters, will be executive produced by Emma Roberts. It’s based on a short story by Victoria Schwab, who will also write and executive produce the eight-episode, hourlong series.

Here’s how the streamer describes “First Kill”: “When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” will be adapted by Amazon Prime Video into a YA series. Teens are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Like the 1997 teen horror film, the project is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. Sara Goodman will write and executive produce. The streamer previously gave out series orders to YA dramas “The Wilds” and “Panic.”

Kathleen Turner will have a regular role in Netflix’s third season of “The Kominsky Method.” The first two seasons starred Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas as best friends, but Arkin announced he would not return for the third and final season of the Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) comedy. Turner plays one of Douglas’ ex-wives in the series. The two costarred in several films, including “Romancing the Stone.”

The “Ms. Pat” comedy has moved from Hulu, where it has a pilot order, to BET+. Patricia Williamson stars as a fictionalized version of herself, based on her standup and memoir. The story, of a former convicted felon who becomes a suburban mom has a 10-episode order. Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer are both executive producers.

Ava DuVernay will screen her first feature film at Netflix, an adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s critically-acclaimed novel “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” The film is titled “Caste.” DuVernay directed “13th,” a documentary focused on the history of racial injustice and mass incarceration in America.

