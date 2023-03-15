 Skip to Content
Diamond Sports Officially Declares Bankruptcy; Bally Sports Plans to Continue Airing All Games During Restructuring

Matt Tamanini

After weeks of discussion, Diamond Sports Group (DSG) officially announced on Tuesday evening that it had officially filed for Chapter 11 protections via U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBG) which owns and operates the Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) has agreed to terms with the majority of its creditors to eliminate over $8 billion in debt, clearing the way for it to restructure and attempt to continue to broadcast games as a standalone company outside of SBG’s corporate structure.

“Diamond intends to use the proceedings to restructure and strengthen its balance sheet, while continuing to broadcast quality live sports productions to fans across the nation,” the company said in a statement. “DSG expects that its Bally Sports regional sports networks will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process.”

DSG owns the broadcasting rights to 42 teams and airs games from NBA, NHL, and MLB games across on cable channels across the country. Last year, the company also launched a direct-to-consumer (DTC) service called Bally Sports+ that provides in-market customers to stream games from most of its teams without having to subscribe to a cable or satellite provider.

Despite the fact that Major League Baseball has been preparing to take back the rights of any teams that do not receive their scheduled payments from Diamond, the broadcaster plans to continue airing games, even as the start of the baseball season is just weeks away.

“DSG will continue broadcasting games and connecting fans across the country with the sports and teams they love,” Diamond CEO David Preschlack said. “The financial flexibility attained through this restructuring will allow DSG to evolve our business while continuing to provide exceptional live sports productions for our fans.”

On Monday, it was reported that DSG had decided to reject the contracts of four baseball teams — Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, and San Diego Padres — and that MLB would instead assume the rights and would stream the games in-market for free this season. This has yet to be confirmed by either Major League Baseball or Diamond Sports.

In response to the official bankruptcy announcement, however, the MLB reaffirmed its ability to step in and continue to provide fans access to their teams should Diamond fall short of its agreements.

“Despite Diamond’s economic situation, there is every expectation that they will continue televising all games they are committed to during the bankruptcy process,” MLB said in a statement Tuesday night. “Major League Baseball is ready to produce and distribute games to fans in their local markets in the event that Diamond or any other regional sports network is unable to do so as required by their agreement with our Clubs.”

The Diamond bankruptcy is not the only RSN-related issue that sports teams and leagues are currently trying to navigate. Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery informed the 10 teams that aired games on AT&T SportsNet RSNs and Root Sports Northwest that the company would be getting out of the regional sports business.

Those channels cover four MLB teams — the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Colorado Rockies — three NBA teams — the Portland Trailblazers, Utah Jazz, and Houston Rockets — and three NHL teams — the Seattle Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Initial reporting indicated that WBD informed the teams that they have until the end of March to reach an agreement to take reacquire their broadcast rights, or the channels will move forward with a plan to enter Chapter 7 liquidation.

The rapid decline of the cable TV business has disproportionally impacted RSNs which rely on carriage fees to stay in business. Traditionally, Major League Baseball teams generated a substantial amount of their revenue given the large inventory of games that they provide during an otherwise quiet portion of the sports calendar. However, as customers have continued to cut the cord, not only have RSNs been impacted, but increasingly so have teams.

It benefits all involved for the RSNs to remain fully functional, but any disruption in their operations could have significant implications for the broadcasters, leagues, teams, and fans.

What Teams are on Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks?

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks* Phoenix Suns Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Orlando Magic Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals* St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins* Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds* Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres*
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves* Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers* Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Miami Heat Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports Tennessee Memphis Grizzlies Nashville Predators
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels* LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians*

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.

