Did Steve Martin Accidentally Reveal ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere Date Live on Stage?

Whether it’s a true crime podcast or an Emmy-winning comedy series, most creators like there to be an air of mystery around their projects. But, when you get a couple of comedy legends up on stage, anything is liable to slip out, and that appears to be the case with the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Having recently wrapped filming, two of the show’s iconic stars are now back out on the road with their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” comedy tour. Martin Short and Steve Martin were at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, April 29 and apparently, Steve Martin let the cat out of the bag as to when fans can look forward to seeing them back on screen as two-thirds of a somewhat bumbling murder-solving trio.

“Catch the new season Aug. 8,” Martin (as in Steve, not Short) said while discussing updates with the audience according to Variety. Whether or not that was information that Hulu wanted to be shared publicly at this point is unknown, but considering that Martin is an executive producer on the show — not to mention a Hollywood legend — it’s unlikely that anyone is going to take him to task over his potential faux pas.

The show’s social media accounts shared a video on Tuesday, April 25 of the show’s stars — Short, Martin, and Selena Gomez — officially telling the crew that the show had finished filming for the season, but no confirmation had been given as to when the third season would air on the Disney-owned streamer.

The first season premiered on Aug. 31, 2021 with the second season kicking off on June 28, 2022, so an early August premiere for the forthcoming installment would seem to be in the right range; although the anticipated writer’s strike could upend any and all plans across the entertainment world. This could be the only reason that Hulu would have preferred to get a better handle on the situation before sharing an official premiere date with the public. With all of filming done before the strike becomes official, editors are able to work on the footage between now and an Aug. 8 premiere, but if for any reason reshoots or pickups were needed, those would almost certainly have to wait until a new deal between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers had been signed.

Also, with so much uncertainty around Hollywood, calendars very well could change and premieres could be delayed in order to allow networks and streamers to space out their new seasons if the strike extends longer than either side likely would prefer. So, while Martin likely won’t get called on the carpet for letting the cat out of the bag about the likely premiere date, it also wouldn’t be surprising if Hulu would have preferred to keep that fact a little closer to the vest for the time being.

While the premiere date has not yet been confirmed, there is plenty of information about Season 3 that was been officially announced, including the fact that Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep have joined the cast. Rudd debuted as an apparent murder victim in the Season 2 finale and will be a series regular in the upcoming season. Streep’s role is still being kept under wraps — until Martin and/or Short spill those beans on a tour stop — while New York theatre regulars Ashley Park, Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar have all joined the cast as well. Michael Cyril Creighton, who has played cat-loving Howard Morris in the first two seasons has been upped to a series regular for Season 3.

Whether we get to check back in with our friends at the Arconia on Aug. 8 or not, it does appear that “Only Murders in the Building” is moving forward with Season 3 as scheduled, so no matter what happens with the Writers Strike, it seems like we’ll have another murder to solve at some point this summer.