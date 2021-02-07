DirecTV and AT&T TV Reach Deal with Cox Media Group to Carry Locals Ahead of Super Bowl LV

Good news for DirecTV and AT&T TV customers in Seattle, Dayton, Eureka, and Yuma – who were without their local CBS affiliate ahead of their Super Bowl LV telecast.

AT&T and Cox Media Group reached a deal that saw 23+ CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC affiliates return to DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and AT&T TV. The locals were dark on the service for less than a week after the two sides weren’t able to reach a deal by the February 2nd deadline.

The carriage dispute affected AT&T customers who receive one of the 23+ Cox Media Group stations in markets like Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and Seattle, including those owned by Northwest Broadcasting. Phil Swann of TV Answer Man was the first to confirm the deal.

This is the second major dispute that has reached resolution after a short blackout on AT&T. In December, AT&T lost TEGNA-owned locals in 60+ markets after failing to reach a deal. The two sides were able to reach a deal less than three weeks later.

Cox Media Locals