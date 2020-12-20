DirecTV, AT&T TV, and AT&T TV NOW Reach Deal with TEGNA After Two-Week Blackout

After a two week blackout, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV, and AT&T TV NOW have reach a deal to return channels owned by TEGNA. The new multi-year deal covers 64 TEGNA television stations across 51 markets including locals in Denver, Washington DC, San Diego, Hartford, Tampa, Jacksonville, and others.

All TEGNA stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T customers.

To our DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse viewers, TEGNA has reached a multi-year agreement with AT&T. All TEGNA stations will be returned to DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse lines very shortly. We are grateful for your patience and product to be service you again.

With the deal, there are only two major outstanding local carriage disputes.

At the beginning of December, Nexstar was unable to reach a deal with Dish Network, which saw all 164 Nexstar-owned local affiliates dropped from their service.

Last week, Hulu + Live TV dropped Sinclair-owned CBS affiliates after being unable to reach a deal.

AT&T has been hemorrhaging subscribers by the quarter for the last year and a half. In Q3 2020, AT&T TV NOW lost 37,000 subscribers, bringing the company to 683,000 subscribers in total (after a peak 1.85 million subscribers in September 2018).

Overall, AT&T is now down to 17.8 million video connections, down 637K in total — 590K of those coming from DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse. It’s a slight improvement from the nearly a million connections (972K) they lost in Q2.