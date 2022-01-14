DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM to Drop OAN (One America News Network) in April

DIRECTV had been under heat for their carriage of OAN, the conservative news network, which has been embroiled in controversy for spreading false claims around the 2020 election. DIRECTV confirmed to Bloomberg that DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM will drop the channel when their current deal with OAN’s owner, Herring Networks, expires in April.

A Reuters investigation found that OAN was inspired by AT&T executives that wanted a conservative network to rival Fox News.

On John Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” the host ripped into his parent company saying of the connection, “With that help, OAN has grown into the toxic network that it is today—one that’s happy to give a platform to batshit election-fraud theories from America’s most out-of-breath pillow fetishist [Mike Lindell].”

OAN, which had gained a following through President Donald Trump, has reportedly earned “tens of millions in revenue” from their distribution deal with AT&T, according to a 2019 legal deposition of Robert Herring Sr., the founder of the network.

The channel is also carried by Verizon FIOS and Century Link. It has never been made available by Comcast, Charter, Dish Network, or any of the other major Live TV Streaming Services.