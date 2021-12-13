DirecTV Dropped A+E Channels For Some Customers, But You Can Opt-In to Get Them Back

In an odd move that could be a harbinger for the future, DirecTV removed four A+E-owned channels from its lineup that users “weren’t actively interacting with” but users could opt back into the channels at no additional cost. This appears to affect only satellite subscribers, not those who use DIRECTV STREAM.

The four channels in question are History, A&E, Vice, and Lifetime, and could be missing from your channel lineup. The channels were dropped from the “Entertainment” tier for new subscribers on October 1st, but existing subscribers will have to opt-in to keep them.

In a statement to The Streamable, a DIRECTV spokesperson said:

“We recently informed customers who have not actively engaged in History and other select channels that the content will no longer appear in their lineup. Any interested customers who are not seeing it yet want to add it back at no additional cost can visit www.directv.com/channel-opt-in.”

To opt back in, simply log into your DirecTV account and visit this link. According to DirecTV, existing customers have until June 15, 2022, to keep the channels.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. In 2019, DIRECTV NOW dropped Nick Jr. for new customers, but existing customers could chat in to support to keep the channel.

The news started circulating when Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa mentioned via Twitter that he couldn’t watch the History Channel due to DirecTV dropping the network. Likely, Grassley was an “Entertainment” tier member who lost the network that way, since he remarked that he “had to subscribe anew” to access it.

My reward for blasting the History channel for not having any history is that I hv to subscribe anew. So direct tv took it out of my package. That’s how big corporations fight back . — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 11, 2021

Since then, others have reported losing access to the History Channel, A&E, Vice, and Lifetime via official emails from DirecTV.

I’m furious got a email from DirecTV that they are removing vice, history and A&E to opt in for the channels free of charge go to the link and it says thanks the channels will be removed! WTH! — Debbie (@harsty19901) November 10, 2021

Was just notified that @DIRECTV will be dropping History Channel, A&E, Lifetime and a couple others on December 8th. Time to cut the cord for good. — GKL1961 (@GKL1961) November 8, 2021

@ATTHelp I received a card in the mail from @Directv saying that I will lose History and A&E channels on December 8th unless I choose to opt in for these channels for no additional charge. Is this legit? — Jeremy (@DoublejGrimes) November 9, 2021

When you do confirm you’d like to keep your channels, you get this confirmation screen.

This could be the start of an unfortunate practice for cable companies that offer fewer channels and allow users to opt-in “at no additional cost” — but don’t charge any less if the channels are removed. This often occurs when networks and providers are at a standstill when it comes to carriage deals.

Currently, Comcast Xfinity customers are experiencing this with MSG Networks, the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut RSN that shows most of New York and New Jersey’s sports teams. While the channels are blacked out, Comcast isn’t reducing cable prices, something MSG has recently called them out on, saying the provider should give their afflicted customers a monthly rebate.