DIRECTV STREAM Adds EarthxTV Channel in Time for Earth Day; New Shows on Inventions, Bees, Oceans, More

Earth Day is less than a week away, and in celebration, DIRECTV and EarthxTV have announced a multi-year distribution agreement that will bring the EarthxTV environmental lifestyle channel to all DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse subscribers beginning on April 15, commencing the week preceding Earth Day 2023.

“EarthxTV is a great addition to bring to our DIRECTV entertainment lineup this week leading up to Earth Day, and we look forward to offering the service for years to come,” DIRECTV chief content officer Rob Thun said. “We’re proud to engage with organizations that help benefit our environment and offer support to their grassroots efforts in the communities where our employees live and work.”

Launched in 2022, EarthxTV aims to entertain and inform viewers around the globe on a wide variety of topics, such as climate challenges, biodiversity, sustainability, and community. It has reached viewers in the U.K. and Ireland through Sky and Freeview, in Europe through M7, in Mexico with Claro Video and TotalPlay, and in the U.S. via select Charter Spectrum and NCTC cable systems.

This month, EarthxTV has launched an exciting new selection of series and content that showcase the remarkable accomplishments of inventors and visionaries in protecting our planet and its resources.

Check out the new shows launching on EarthxTV this month:

Reverend Gadget’s Garage: At an aged lightbulb factory in Los Angeles, Reverend Gadget modifies classic cars into capable electric automobiles. With the skills of a mad scientist, Gadget, who could easily be mistaken for the real-life Doc Brown, is assisting the Earth, one automobile at a time!

The Killer Bee Catcher: Check out Lance Davis on April 19. He has dedicated his life to preserving humanity and the environment, even if it puts his own safety at risk. He works tirelessly to protect citizens while also preserving the bee population, a daunting task that few would attempt.

Ocean Wonders: On April 19, tune in to watch as heavy-metal marine biologist, Tom “the Blowfish” Hird, comes face to face with incredible sea creatures and conducts mind-blowing experiments to reveal the secrets and mysteries of our oceans.

Kill Your Lawn: On April 22, Joey Santore and Al Scorch are striving to convince you to rescue the environment by getting rid of your lawn. The two are journeying the United States, overturning the status quo with every new endeavor of destroying lawns.