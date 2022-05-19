 Skip to Content
DIRECTV STREAM Adds Unlimited DVR For All Existing Subscribers

Jason Gurwin

Earlier this year, all new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers received an unlimited DVR included at no extra charge. Previously, all DIRECTV STREAM plans included a 20-hour DVR, with the ability to upgrade to their Unlimited DVR for $10 more per month.

But, those who had already subscribed to the service were left out of the new feature.

However, DIRECTV has confirmed to The Streamable, that all existing users will now get upgraded to an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge. Customers have started to be notified of the change in an email titled “DIRECTV STREAM Summer Heat is On,” which says “A Gift For You: an Unlimited Cloud DVR”

Email to Customers

With the included Unlimited DVR, DIRECTV STREAM now joins YouTube TV and Philo, as the only live TV streaming services that include the feature in their base plan. DIRECTV STREAM recently expanded recordings to last nine months, which matches that of YouTube TV and Hulu, while Philo allows customers to keep their recordings for up to 12 months.

At $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM is becoming an extremely compelling option for cord-cutters. It includes 34 of the Top 35 cable channels, more than any other live TV streaming service — and now includes the Unlimited DVR, as well a near Unlimited At-Home Streams.

For a limited time, they are offering $15 off your first two months (just $54.99 per month), after a five-day free trial.

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in the past has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). With their CHOICE Plan ($89.99/month), DIRECTV STREAM is now the only live TV streaming service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and the YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. DIRECTV STREAM is also the only service that carries Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, the streamer is the only service that has MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

What Channels Do You Get with DIRECTV STREAM?

Top Cable

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
A&E - -
AMC -
BET ^ $6
Bravo - -
Cartoon Network - -
CNN - -
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel - -
Disney Junior - ^ $6 -
E! - -
ESPN - -
Food Network
Fox News - -
Freeform - -
FX - -
FXX - - ^ $6
Hallmark Channel - ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History - -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime - -
MSNBC - -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy - -
TBS - -
TLC -
TNT - -
Travel Channel ≥ $89.99
truTV - - ^ $6
USA Network - -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv - ^ $6 ^ $6

Locals

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - -
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
Telemundo - - -
The CW - - -
Univision - - - -

Regional Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) ≥ $89.99 - - -

National Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) - -
Fox Sports 2 ≥ $104.99 - - ^ $11
TBS - -
TNT - -
USA Network - -

Pro Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
MLB Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NBA TV ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NFL Network - - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NHL Network ≥ $104.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

College Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ACC Network ≥ $89.99 - ^ $11 -
ACC Network Extra - - - ^ $11 -
Big Ten Network ≥ $89.99 - - ^ $11
CBS Sports Network ≥ $104.99 - - -
ESPNU ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
Longhorn Network - - - - ^ $11 - -
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
SEC Network ≥ $89.99 - ^ $11 -

Other Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
beIN Sports - - - ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $11
Next Level Sports - - - - - -
ESPNEWS ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
Fox Soccer Plus - ^ $6 - - - - ^ $11
Golf Channel ≥ $89.99 - - ^ $11
Olympic Channel ≥ $104.99 - ^ $11 ^ $11
Tennis Channel ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
