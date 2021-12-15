DIRECTV STREAM Announces Up to $10 Price Hike on Most Plans Coming January 23rd

Last week, we alerted readers that a price hike would be coming to DIRECTV STREAM starting in January 2022. DIRECTV STREAM has begun to send emails to customers saying that the price increase will go in effect on your first bill after January 23rd, 2022.

Those with the “Entertainment” tier, which is currently $69.99, won’t see any price increase, as it is the only tier without Regional Sports Networks.

Those with the “Choice” Plan, which currently is $84.99 a month and includes your local RSN in most markets, will see the tier increase by $5 to $89.99. Both the “Ultimate” and “Premier” plans will increase by $10 to $104.99 and $149.99 a month respectively.

DIRECTV STREAM Plans Entertainment: $69.99 a month (no change)

Choice: $89.99 a month (+$5)

Ultimate: $104.99 a month (+$10)

Premier: $149.99 a month (+$10) AT&T TV NOW Legacy Plans Live a Little: $79.99 a month (+$10)

Just Right: $94.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big: $104.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big Early Adopter Plan: $79.99 (+$10)

Premier: $149.99 a month (+$10)

Those on legacy DIRECTV NOW and AT&T TV NOW plans will see a $10 price hike. “Live A Little” will increase to $79.99, “Just Right” to $94.99, and “Go Big” to $104.99. Those on the grandfathered “Go Big Early Adopter Plan”, will continue to see a $25 discount, meaning it will be $79.99 (up from $69.99).

In an e-mail to customers, DIRECTV says:

Thank you for choosing to be a DIRECTV STREAM customer. We are grateful for your business, and it’s a pleasure to serve you. Throughout 2021, two substantial trends affected all video providers: we saw programming costs continue to rise along with higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers. Unfortunately,

despite our efforts to absorb some of these costs, your price for DIRECTV STREAM will increase on your next bill cycle date effective on or after January 23, 2022. We continue the efforts to keep costs low without compromising on your entertainment experience, content, and features. While competitors continue to shrink their offerings, your DIRECTV STREAM team maintains a steadfast commitment to carrying the most robust channel line-up in the industry and unrivalled leadership in premium sports and news content. In addition, we continue to invest in providing better customer service, releasing new technology upgrades that will enhance our signal reliability, and launching

improved features. We are also delivering greater flexibility to watch what you want, when you want it, from virtually anywhere in the U.S. There’s a lot of renewed energy and excitement at DIRECTV! We appreciate you trusting DIRECTV with your passion

for premium entertainment. Thank you.

DIRECTV STREAM Team

Back in 2016, these plans started at just $35 a month. DIRECTV STREAM legacy plans most recently saw a $10 price increase just nine months ago in March 2021. The plans saw increases in March 2019 and October 2019, as well.

Last month, Hulu Live TV announced the price of their service would increase to $69.99 in December (a $5 increase). But, with the price increase comes the addition of The Disney Bundle included with your subscription.

Neither, YouTube TV nor fuboTV, have raised the price of their service in 2021. fuboTV has added a Regional Sports Fee though in many markets.

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in past year, has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. DIRECTV STREAM is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They are also the only service that carries Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, they are the only service that has MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

