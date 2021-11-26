DIRECTV STREAM Black Friday 2021 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on DIRECTV STREAM on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

If you’re a sports fan, DIRECTV STREAM is probably going to be your Live TV Streaming Service. As the only option for those who want to stream Bally Sports RSN and YES Network without cable – we’re going to show you the best ways to save on DIRECTV STREAM this Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021.

If you want to save on another streaming service, you may be able to take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday deal, which in past years offered the streaming service for just $0.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $6.99).

Get The Deal $6.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $0.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

But if you want to save on DIRECTV STREAM, we will go through the different available offers, including discounts and a free trial. So, you want a deal on DIRECTV STREAM for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we got you covered.

1. Try DIRECTV STREAM 14-Day Risk Free

DIRECTV STREAM will let you try out the service for 14-Days risk-free.

When you subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, you may cancel your service within 14 days and get a full refund of all charges. So while you will be charged up-front, you will be able to get it back if you don’t like the service.

2. Get $50 OFF For Next 5 Months of DIRECTV STREAM

For Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, you can get $50 credit each month for up to 5 months when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM and pick the CHOICE package or above. That means when you subscribe to their CHOICE plan, it will cost just $35 a month for 5 months, which would carry you through the rest of the 2021-22 NBA and NHL seasons.

The offer is only available to the first 10,000 fans in certain Zip Codes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

How to Get $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM

Click Here to Activate The Offer

Sign up for the DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE or above package

After their 14-Day Risk Free Trial, you will see your first $50 applied to your payment method

You will keep getting that $50 credit for up to 5 months ($250 savings)

3. Get 3 Months of HBO Max, Showtime, Epix, and STARZ For Free with DIRECTV STREAM

The DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan ($84.99) now includes 3 months free of HBO Max, STARZ, Showtime, and Epix for all new subscribers. DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan ($84.99) has 75+ channels, including Top 35 Cable Channels, your local RSN and is the only option to stream Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Altitude, and Spectrum SportsNet.

Click Here to Activate the Offer

Select DIRECTV STREAM “Choice” or Above

Add Premium Channels

Complete Checkout

4. Buy One Month of Sling TV, Get One Free

While it’s not DIRECTV STREAM, there are some good alternatives offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

If you want a streaming service most similar to DIRECTV STREAM with live national sports, you can take advantage of this Sling TV Black Friday deal. Through Cyber Monday, if you subscribe Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or combine the two – you will get your second month free.

That means you can stream channels like ESPN, USA Network, TNT, TBS for two months for just $35 (50% OFF).

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

5. Get 1-Month of Philo For Just $5

If you are willing to give up sports, you can get live channels from Discovery, Hallmark, A+E, ViacomCBS, and more for just $5.

Through December 1st, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.

7-Day Free Trial $25 / month philo.com LIMITED TIME: Get Your First Month of Philo For Just $5 (80% OFF), Plus 7-Day Free Trial

Other Great Streaming Deals