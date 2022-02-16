DIRECTV STREAM Expands Lineup with Nearly 250 PBS Stations

DIRECTV STREAM has expanded its offerings by adding nearly 250 PBS stations to its platform, and its full nationwide launch is now complete. DIRECTV STREAM subscribers now have access to live streams of each PBS member station, featuring local coverage and programming. Users can now enjoy a full library of free on-demand content as well.

Today, DIRECTV STREAM and PBS reach 99% of TV users in the country. The company first noted that this would be a year-long expansion, but it’s now complete after just three months.

PBS and DIRECTV STREAM are continuing to collaborate and have reached a multi-year agreement for two documentaries. DIRECTV STREAM is the presenting sponsor for both “Becoming Frederick Douglass” and “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom,” which are in the works.

PBS and DIRECTV STREAM revealed their plans to expand late last year. In September, PBS Kids joined the DIRECTV STREAM lineup. After PBS was added to the live TV streaming platform in October, the companies also revealed their plans to roll out nearly 250 stations throughout 2022. Beginning in November 2021, DIRECTV STREAM added its first new PBS local affiliate channels. More channels were rolled out each month thereafter.

DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV are the only live TV streaming services to offer PBS. Ira Rubenstein, chief digital and marketing officer of PBS, previously told Broadcasting+Cable that the company is speaking with other live TV streaming companies. He hopes that successful deals with live TV streamers, like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV, will encourage others to get on board.

In the past, PBS has noted that streaming services are seeking national feeds. PBS prefers to be a local network affiliate, so its more than 330 member channels can feature local programming.