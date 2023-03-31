DIRECTV STREAM Makes Apple TV App Available on Streaming Devices

Cord-cutters who use a DIRECTV STREAM device to watch their TV are getting a pretty prestigious upgrade, as the live TV streaming service has made the Apple TV app — which includes access to both Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass subscriptions — available for all. As of now, it appears that the Apple TV app is only available to DIRECTV STREAM customers who get their service through the company’s streaming device, and is not available to those that stream through the DIRECTV app via another platform.

This means that DIRECTV STREAM customers will be able to watch popular Apple TV+ series like “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Severance,” and more along with every Major League Soccer game without blackouts from their devices without having to navigate to a different platform. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month, while the MLS Season Pass runs $12.99 monthly or $79 for the entire season.

A subscription to DIRECTV STREAM costs at least $74.99 per month, but new customers can currently get $30 off their first three months of service.

Via Apple TV, DIRECTV STREAM customers will also have access to any free content made available on the Apple TV app as well as the ability to rent and purchase movies and TV series from the platform. Customers can also browse the Apple TV app to enjoy thousands of movies, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations from Apple and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple. Customers can also subscribe directly to services such as AMC+, Paramount+, and Starz, and watch online and offline, ad-free and on-demand, directly on the Apple TV app.

In addition to being the home of MLS Season Pass, Apple TV also hosts a weekly “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader exclusively on Apple TV+, which also is the only place to stream Best Picture-winning film “CODA.”

Also, through the app’s Family Sharing, up to six individual family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, and other Apple TV channels using their own Apple ID and password, adding to the convenience of the app now being integrated into the DIRECTV STREAM experience.