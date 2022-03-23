 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM Moves Golf Channel, TV One, and CLEO TV to Cheaper Packages

Matt Tamanini

DIRECTV STREAM has announced some upcoming changes to its various channel lineups. First up, on March 24, CLEO TV and TV One will be joining the DIRECTV Entertainment package. Both networks can currently be found on the Choice Package, which runs $89.99 per month, but starting on Thursday will be a part of the $69.99 per month Entertainment package.

On Monday, March 28, the Golf Channel will be added to the DIRECTV Choice package on March 28. This is in addition to the recent announcement that Fox Nation and Fox Weather would be joining the service beginning on March 29 as well.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial $10 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CLEO TV ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Golf Channel ≥ $104.99 - - ^ $11
TV One ≥ $89.99 - - - - -

While these channels are being added to DIRECTV STREAM, both A Wealth of Entertainment and One America News Network will be departing on April 4.

At $69.99 a month, DIRECTV STREAM has become an extremely compelling option for cord-cutters. It includes 34 of the Top 35 cable channels — more than any other Live TV Streaming Service — and now includes Unlimited DVR, as well 20 simultaneous at-home streams.

5-Day Trial
directv.com/stream

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.

They recently introduced new no-contract plans starting at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for one-year. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.

5-Day Trial
$69.99+ / month
directv.com/stream

For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.