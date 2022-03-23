DIRECTV STREAM Moves Golf Channel, TV One, and CLEO TV to Cheaper Packages

DIRECTV STREAM has announced some upcoming changes to its various channel lineups. First up, on March 24, CLEO TV and TV One will be joining the DIRECTV Entertainment package. Both networks can currently be found on the Choice Package, which runs $89.99 per month, but starting on Thursday will be a part of the $69.99 per month Entertainment package.

On Monday, March 28, the Golf Channel will be added to the DIRECTV Choice package on March 28. This is in addition to the recent announcement that Fox Nation and Fox Weather would be joining the service beginning on March 29 as well.

While these channels are being added to DIRECTV STREAM, both A Wealth of Entertainment and One America News Network will be departing on April 4.

At $69.99 a month, DIRECTV STREAM has become an extremely compelling option for cord-cutters. It includes 34 of the Top 35 cable channels — more than any other Live TV Streaming Service — and now includes Unlimited DVR, as well 20 simultaneous at-home streams.