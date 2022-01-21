DIRECTV STREAM Now Includes Unlimited DVR in All Plans

While most DIRECTV STREAM plans will see a price hike in the next few days, customers will be getting a bit more for their money. All new subscribers will now get an Unlimited DVR included at no extra charge. Previously, all DIRECTV STREAM plans included a 20 Hour DVR, with the ability to upgrade to their Unlimited DVR for $10 a month.

For now, only new subscribers will be eligible to receive the Unlimited DVR included in their plan. But, given that the service is month-to-month, this will have to be added to most existing subscribers plans, or they would be better off canceling and signing up again.

With the included Unlimited DVR, DIRECTV STREAM now joins YouTube TV and Philo, as the only services that include an Unlimited DVR in their base plan. DIRECTV STREAM will expire your recordings after 90 days, while YouTube TV and Philo will keep them for 9 and 12 months.

At $69.99 a month, DIRECTV STREAM is becoming an extremely compelling option for cord-cutters. It includes 34 of the Top 35 cable channels, more than any other Live TV Streaming Service – and now includes the Unlimited DVR, as well a near Unlimited 20 simultaneous At-Home Streams.

Last month, we alerted readers that a price hike would be coming to DIRECTV STREAM starting on January 23, 2022.

Those with the “Entertainment” tier, which is currently $69.99, won’t see any price increase, as it is the only tier without Regional Sports Networks.

Those with the “Choice” Plan, which currently is $84.99 a month and includes your local RSN in most markets, will see the tier increase by $5 to $89.99. Both the “Ultimate” and “Premier” plans will increase by $10 to $104.99 and $149.99 a month respectively.

DIRECTV STREAM Plans Entertainment: $69.99 a month (no change)

Choice: $89.99 a month (+$5)

Ultimate: $104.99 a month (+$10)

Premier: $149.99 a month (+$10) AT&T TV NOW Legacy Plans Live a Little: $79.99 a month (+$10)

Just Right: $94.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big: $104.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big Early Adopter Plan: $79.99 (+$10)

Premier: $149.99 a month (+$10)

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in past year, has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. DIRECTV STREAM is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They are also the only service that carries Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, they are the only service that has MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

