DIRECTV STREAM Now Offers 5-Day Free Trial, Just In Time For Super Bowl LVI

DIRECTV STREAM, the Live TV Streaming Service, has introduced a 5-Day Free Trial, bringing a free trial for the first time to the rebranded service. In time for the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Weekend, and 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, they want to give everyone a taste of the service that has changed quite bit in the last few years.

Previously, DIRECTV STREAM, and prior to its rebrand, AT&T TV, offered a 14-Day Risk Free Trial. The biggest difference though was that they would charge you immediately, but would issue a refund if you cancelled within the first two weeks.

Under the new 5-Day Free Trial, you won’t be charged for DIRECTV STREAM until your free trial has expired.

DIRECTV STREAM’s reasoning behind adding a free trial that is for five days is because when the company looked at customer viewing habits, it found five days to be a “sweet spot” in terms of allowing customers to test the service. “I think that we’ll learn a lot and if the customers like it, and if it performs as we expect, I think it will be permanent,” GW Shaw, senior vice president of product at DirecTV told FierceVideo in an interview. Also, he said that it’s possible DirecTV may experiment with the length of the free trial.

As the streaming wars ramp up in 2022, streaming services are coming up with new ways to entice new viewers. Adding a free trial to DIRECTV STREAM puts the service in line with competitors like Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV, all of which offer free trials ranging from three days to two weeks.

Sling TV recently added 3-Day Free Trial to their service, while Hulu Live TV dropped a free trial altogether in December.

DIRECTV STREAM's free trial comes at a perfect time for new users. In addition to being the only place to stream Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network, they recently added an Unlimited DVR for new subscribers. Last year, they added Unlimited At-Home streams for all users of the service.

Last month, some users did see up to a $10 price hike on the service.

While they haven’t adjusted the price of their basic “Entertainment” tier ($69.99), those with the “Choice” Plan, which was $84.99 a month and includes your local RSN in most markets, increased by $5 to $89.99. Both the “Ultimate” and “Premier” plans increased by $10 to $104.99 and $149.99 a month respectively.