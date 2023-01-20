DIRECTV STREAM Offering Users Free Previews of Streaming Services, Starting With MGM+ This Weekend

If you’re a DIRECTV STREAM customer who’s discouraged about upcoming price increases, the service is throwing in a few freebies it hopes will sweeten the pot.

DIRECTV STREAM will offer its users free viewing weekends of some of the top premium streaming services available over the next month. The free weekends started on Thursday, Jan. 19, when DIRECTV STREAM began offering free access to MGM+ through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Other upcoming free previews include HBO and CINEMAX on February 3-6; DIRECTV’s Movies Extra Pack, which offers users a large selection of on-demand films on February 9-14; and DOGTV, the first channel made for and dedicated exclusively to dogs on February 13-19.

The free viewing periods now being offered by DIRECTV STREAM closely resemble “Freeview Weekends” offered by fellow live TV streaming service Sling TV. Sling also recently offered users a Freeview weekend of MGM+, and has also given customers the opportunity to sample NBA League Pass, AMC+, ViX+ and more. Sling offered Freeview Weekends throughout the summer of 2022, and will be repeating the promotion in 2023.

Offering users special free trial periods of premium streaming services has not been limited to virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) either. Comcast began offering users of its Xfinity internet service free viewing windows of streamers like HBO Max and SHOWTIME in early January, as part of its “Free This Week” promotional campaign. This free trials will run through the entirety of 2023 for Xfinity users.

Those promotions must be having the intended effect of bringing new users in because DIRECTV STREAM is now jumping on the free preview train. DIRECTV STREAM users should head on over to their accounts, because their free trial period of MGM+ is available now through Sunday, Jan. 22!