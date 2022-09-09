DIRECTV STREAM’s Android TV Box Integrates Third-Party Apps Like HBO Max, Disney+ Into New ‘Continue Watching’ Feature

DIRECTV STREAM has added a feature so that you won’t need to leave the streaming app to quickly pick up where you left off in third-party platforms like Paramount+ and HBO Max. With its latest update for those that use the DIRECTV STREAM’s Android TV device (called the “DIRECTV STREAM Device”), the streamer has added a new third-party app carousel, which will show the latest content that viewers were watching in over-the-top (OTT) streaming apps.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

For instance, let’s say you were recently in the middle of watching “Jurassic World” on Peacock, the DIRECTV STREAM Device will now take you back to Peacock with one tap, without leaving the DIRECTV STREAM app.At the outset, it works with apps including Paramount+, HBO Max, Disney+, discovery+, and Peacock – though Prime Video and Netflix are not compatible yet. The company says that support for additional apps will be coming soon.

To get started, all you have to do is download a third-party app from Google Play on the Osprey device, and if it’s supported, it will now show up in the “My Apps: Continue Watching” carousel.

New and existing DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can add a “DIRECTV STREAM Device” for $120 (or $5 per month for 24 months). The streamer also offers a certified restored version for $49.99. For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can get $20 off their first two months, after a five-day free trial.