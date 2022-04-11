DIRECTV STREAM Rolls Out New Grid Guide: Better Navigation, Channel Numbers, & Favorites

After rolling out new features for sports fans last week, DIRECTV STREAM continues to evolve their app with a new grid guide. The guide started appearing on Roku devices last week and has now rolled out to those on Apple TV. It is expected to be available on other connected TV devices soon.

Old Grid Guide New Grid Guide

The new grid guide allows users to automatically sort channels by “Name” or by “Channel Number,” which matches the numbering of the DIRECTV Satellite service. As you scroll, additional information like the show’s description will now appear at the top of the guide, instead of overlaying on the grid guide.

The new guide also now allows you to favorite channels and easily access them from the persistent sidebar. To do that, you just have to tap and hold on the cell with the channel’s icon. The service has also added a “Recent” filter that allows viewers to only see channels that they’ve recently watched.

If you tap on a channel icon, it will take you to a detail page where you can quickly see a vertical guide of what is airing for the next six hours on that channel. Users can still jump ahead to a certain day if they want to see what’s available in the future.