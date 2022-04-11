 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM Rolls Out New Grid Guide: Better Navigation, Channel Numbers, & Favorites

Jason Gurwin

After rolling out new features for sports fans last week, DIRECTV STREAM continues to evolve their app with a new grid guide. The guide started appearing on Roku devices last week and has now rolled out to those on Apple TV. It is expected to be available on other connected TV devices soon.

Old Grid Guide

New Grid Guide

The new grid guide allows users to automatically sort channels by “Name” or by “Channel Number,” which matches the numbering of the DIRECTV Satellite service. As you scroll, additional information like the show’s description will now appear at the top of the guide, instead of overlaying on the grid guide.

The new guide also now allows you to favorite channels and easily access them from the persistent sidebar. To do that, you just have to tap and hold on the cell with the channel’s icon. The service has also added a “Recent” filter that allows viewers to only see channels that they’ve recently watched.

If you tap on a channel icon, it will take you to a detail page where you can quickly see a vertical guide of what is airing for the next six hours on that channel. Users can still jump ahead to a certain day if they want to see what’s available in the future.

5-Day Trial
directv.com/stream

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.

They recently introduced new no-contract plans starting at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for one-year. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.

5-Day Trial
$69.99+ / month
directv.com/stream

For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.