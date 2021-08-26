DIRECTV STREAM Simplifies AT&T TV By Dropping Two-Year Contract Option
While we can’t say we ever recommend choosing the two-year contract option from AT&T TV, it did come with some benefits. First, it included an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge and your first AT&T-branded Android TV was included. As part of the transition to simplify the option, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t have that option, and will only offer their no-contract plans.
What are the Different DIRECTV STREAM Plans?
|No Contract
|Channels
|Entertainment
|65+ Channels
|$69.99
|Locals + 34 of Top 35 Channels
|Choice
|90+ Channels
|$84.99
|Locals + Top 35 + Your Local RSN
|Ultimate
|130+ Channels
|$94.99
|Locals + Top 35 + Your Local RSN + More Sports
|Premier
|140+ Channels
|$139.99
|Locals + Top 35 + Your Local RSN + Premiums
With all DIRECTV STREAM plans, you will get a 20 Hour Cloud DVR. Customers can upgrade from the 20 Hour DVR to an Unlimited DVR (previously 500 hours) for $10 a month. The recordings will last on your device for up to 90 days.
All DIRECTV STREAM customers will now include a near “Unlimited” Simultaneous Streams in the home. Customers can stream on up to 20 devices at the same time, as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. You will be able to stream on up to 3 devices at the same time on different networks.
All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Discovery Disney, NBCU, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Fox, and Crown Media (Hallmark).
On the Entertainment tier, the only Top 35 Cable channel missing is Travel Channel, which is included on Choice, Ultimate, and Premier.
One of the main reasons to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, is that it has the widest coverage of Regional Sports Networks. It is the only Live TV Streaming Service with access to Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, MASN, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and one of the few with Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.
Can Existing Customers Keep Their AT&T TV Pricing?
There will be no changes to prices or plans for existing users. Whether you had DIRECTV NOW, AT&T TV NOW, or AT&T TV, you will keep your current plans and pricing.
How Does DIRECTV STREAM Compare to other Live TV Streaming Services?
Top Cable
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|A&E
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|AMC
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|BET
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|•
|•
|Bravo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Cartoon Network
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|CNN
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Disney Junior
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $6
|-
|•
|E!
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Food Network
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Fox News
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Freeform
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|FX
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FXX
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Hallmark Channel
|•
|•
|-
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|-
|HGTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|History
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|MSNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|MTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|Syfy
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|TLC
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Travel Channel
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|truTV
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^ $6
|•
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|VH1
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
|WE tv
|•
|•
|-
|•
|^ $6
|^ $6
|•
Locals
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|The CW
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Univision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Regional Sports
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
National Sports
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
Pro Sports
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|MLB Network
|≥ $84.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
|NBA TV
|≥ $84.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^ $11
|^ $10
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|NHL Network
|≥ $94.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-
College Sports
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ACC Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|ACC Network Extra
|-
|-
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|Big Ten Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $84.99
|^ $8
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|Fox College Sports
|-
|^ $11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^ $11
|Longhorn Network
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^ $11
|-
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|-
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-
|SEC Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
Other Sports
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|beIN Sports
|-
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-
|Eleven Sports
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $84.99
|^ $8
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|Fox Soccer Plus
|-
|^ $6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^ $11
|Golf Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|Olympic Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Tennis Channel
|≥ $84.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-