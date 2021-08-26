 Skip to Content
DIRECTV STREAM Simplifies AT&T TV By Dropping Two-Year Contract Option

Jason Gurwin

While we can’t say we ever recommend choosing the two-year contract option from AT&T TV, it did come with some benefits. First, it included an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge and your first AT&T-branded Android TV was included. As part of the transition to simplify the option, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t have that option, and will only offer their no-contract plans.

What are the Different DIRECTV STREAM Plans?

No Contract Channels
Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 Locals + 34 of Top 35 Channels
Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 Locals + Top 35 + Your Local RSN
Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 Locals + Top 35 + Your Local RSN + More Sports
Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 Locals + Top 35 + Your Local RSN + Premiums

With all DIRECTV STREAM plans, you will get a 20 Hour Cloud DVR. Customers can upgrade from the 20 Hour DVR to an Unlimited DVR (previously 500 hours) for $10 a month. The recordings will last on your device for up to 90 days.

All DIRECTV STREAM customers will now include a near “Unlimited” Simultaneous Streams in the home. Customers can stream on up to 20 devices at the same time, as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. You will be able to stream on up to 3 devices at the same time on different networks.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Discovery Disney, NBCU, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Fox, and Crown Media (Hallmark).

On the Entertainment tier, the only Top 35 Cable channel missing is Travel Channel, which is included on Choice, Ultimate, and Premier.

One of the main reasons to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, is that it has the widest coverage of Regional Sports Networks. It is the only Live TV Streaming Service with access to Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, MASN, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and one of the few with Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can Existing Customers Keep Their AT&T TV Pricing?

There will be no changes to prices or plans for existing users. Whether you had DIRECTV NOW, AT&T TV NOW, or AT&T TV, you will keep your current plans and pricing.

How Does DIRECTV STREAM Compare to other Live TV Streaming Services?

Top Cable

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
A&E - -
AMC -
BET ^ $6
Bravo - -
Cartoon Network - -
CNN - -
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel - -
Disney Junior - ^ $6 -
E! - -
ESPN - -
Food Network
Fox News - -
Freeform - -
FX - -
FXX - - ^ $6
Hallmark Channel - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
HGTV
History - -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime - -
MSNBC - -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy - -
TBS - -
TLC -
TNT - -
Travel Channel ≥ $84.99
truTV - - ^ $6
USA Network - -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv - ^ $6 ^ $6

Locals

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - -
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
Telemundo - - -
The CW - - -
Univision - - - - -

Regional Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) ≥ $84.99 - - -

National Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) - -
Fox Sports 2 ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
NBC Sports Network - -
TBS - -
TNT - -

Pro Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
MLB Network ≥ $84.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NBA TV ≥ $84.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NFL Network - - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
NHL Network ≥ $94.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

College Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ACC Network ≥ $84.99 - ^ $11 -
ACC Network Extra - - - ^ $11 -
Big Ten Network ≥ $84.99 - - ^ $11
CBS Sports Network ≥ $94.99 - - -
ESPNU ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
Fox College Sports - ^ $11 - - - - ^ $11
Longhorn Network - - - - ^ $11 - -
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
SEC Network ≥ $84.99 - ^ $11 -

Other Sports

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
beIN Sports - - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
Eleven Sports - - - - - -
ESPNEWS ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 -
Fox Soccer Plus - ^ $6 - - - - ^ $11
Golf Channel ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
Olympic Channel ≥ $94.99 - -
Tennis Channel ≥ $84.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -
