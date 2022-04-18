DIRECTV STREAM to Extend Unlimited DVR Recordings to 9 Months on April 20th

Last month, we reported that DIRECTV STREAM was planning to extend DVR recordings from three months to nine months, now, DIRECTV has confirmed to The Streamable that this will roll out to all customers on April 20.

All recordings that were made prior to that date will last 90 days, with recordings after that remaining available for nine months. Those on grandfathered “Live a Little, Just Right, Go Big, and Gotta Have It,” plans who have 20 Hours of storage, will also have recordings last nine months.

Earlier this year, all new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers began to receive an Unlimited DVR included at no extra charge. Previously, all DIRECTV STREAM plans included a 20 Hour DVR, with the ability to upgrade to their Unlimited DVR for $10 a month.

This matches the Unlimited DVR on YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV, and is only slightly less than the 12 months of storage available on Philo.

At $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM is becoming an extremely compelling option for cord-cutters. It includes 34 of the Top 35 cable channels, more than any other Live TV Streaming Service — and now includes the Unlimited DVR and Unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

They also recently introduced a five-day free trial, and new recording options for sports fans.

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in past year, has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). DIRECTV STREAM is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and the YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They are also the only service that carries Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, they are the only service that has MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

