DIRECTV STREAM to Increase Price on Most Tiers, Including Legacy Plans Starting in January

The annual price hikes to Live TV Streaming Services continue. The Streamable has learned that DIRECTV STREAM will be raising prices on most tiers, including those legacy plans from DIRECTV NOW, starting in January 2022.

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Streamable that starting next week, customers will be informed of a price hike on their “Choice”, “Ultimate,” and “Premier” plans. The “Entertainment” Plan, which doesn’t include Regional Sports Networks, will remain at $69.99 a month.

According to those familiar with the matter, the “Choice” Plan, which currently is $84.99 a month and includes your local RSN in most markets, will see the tier increase by $5 to $89.99 beginning in late-January. Both the “Ultimate” and “Premier” plans will increase by $10 to $104.99 and $149.99 a month respectively.

Those on legacy DIRECTV NOW and AT&T TV NOW plans will see a $10 price hike. “Live A Little” will increase to $79.99, “Just Right” to $94.99, and “Go Big” to $104.99. Those on the grandfathered “Go Big Early Adopter Plan”, will continue to see a $25 discount, meaning it will be $79.99 (up from $69.99).

A DIRECTV spokesperson told us, “We communicate with customers when we update packages and pricing and don’t have anything to share at this time.”

DIRECTV STREAM Plans Entertainment: $69.99 a month (no change)

Choice: $89.99 a month (+$5)

Ultimate: $104.99 a month (+$10)

Premier: $149.99 a month (+$10) AT&T TV NOW Legacy Plans Live a Little: $79.99 a month (+$10)

Just Right: $94.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big: $104.99 a month (+$10)

Go Big Early Adopter Plan: $79.99 (+$10)

Premier: $149.99 a month (+$10)

Back in 2016, these plans started at just $35 a month. DIRECTV STREAM legacy plans most recently saw a $10 price increase just nine months ago in March 2021. The plans saw increases in March 2019 and October 2019, as well.

Last month, Hulu Live TV announced the price of their service would increase to $69.99 in December (a $5 increase). But, with the price increase comes the addition of The Disney Bundle included with your subscription.

Neither, YouTube TV nor fuboTV, have raised the price of their service in 2021. fuboTV has added a Regional Sports Fee though in many markets.

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in past year, has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. DIRECTV STREAM is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They are also the only service that carries Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, they are the only service that has MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

What Channels Do You Get with DIRECTV STREAM?

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports