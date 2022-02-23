DIRECTV STREAM Unlimited DVR Recordings Now to Last 9 Months

Earlier this year, all new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers began to receive an Unlimited DVR included at no extra charge. Previously, all DIRECTV STREAM plans included a 20 Hour DVR, with the ability to upgrade to their Unlimited DVR for $10 a month.

But, the DIRECTV STREAM DVR is getting even better.

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers used to only be able to keep their recordings for 90 days, but now they are extending them so you keep them for up to 9 months. This matches the Unlimited DVR on YouTube TV, and is only slightly less than the 12 months on Philo.

We have reached out to DIRECTV for confirmation that this is available for all subscribers with the Unlimited DVR.

At $69.99 a month, DIRECTV STREAM is becoming an extremely compelling option for cord-cutters. It includes 34 of the Top 35 cable channels, more than any other Live TV Streaming Service – and now includes the Unlimited DVR, as well a near Unlimited 20 simultaneous At-Home Streams.

They also recently introduced a 5-Day Free Trial.

One of the big draws to DIRECTV STREAM in past year, has been their access to hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. DIRECTV STREAM is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network after they were dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They are also the only service that carries Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Besides fuboTV, they are the only service that has MSG, MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

What Channels Do You Get with DIRECTV STREAM?

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports