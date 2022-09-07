DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV Offer Free Previews of HBO Max, Cinemax
It looks like subscribers to a couple different live TV streaming services are going to get some additional premium content over the next few days. Both DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV have announced that they will be making HBO Max and Cinemax available to subscribers through Sept. 10. The best part about the offer is that when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do — you don’t have to remember to cancel the offer, you don’t have to send an email, you don’t have to change your payment information.
The free preview comes at a perfect time as HBO has recently launched its long-anticipated, highly acclaimed “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.” In addition, with the NFL season starting later this week, you can catch. upon all of the behind-the-scenes action with the Detroit Lions in this year’s preseason version of “Hard Knocks.”
Other HBO highlights available during the preview include the Emmy-darling series “The White Lotus,” critically acclaimed drama “Industry,” one of the buzziest shows on TV “Euphoria,” and much more.
Cinemax also offers a host of cult-favorite movies including “The Bourne Identity,” “I, Robot,” “Harlem Nights,” and more.
For DIRECTV STREAM customers, will have access to seven HBO channels and 6 Cinemax channels, plus the entire on-demand libraries of both services. The HBO channels are 501-511, while Cinemax can be found on channels 515-522.
For YouTube TV subscribers, Cinemax and HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide,” you must go to “Settings” and then to “Live Guide” in order to add them.
While HBO and some HBO Max content is already available in the YouTube TV interface, to access all episodes of HBO Max originals, you need access to the HBO Max App, which isn’t available during the free preview.
Both streamers announced similar free preview periods earlier this year as well.
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.
All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.
They recently introduced new no-contract plans starting at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for one-year. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.5-Day Trial
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.