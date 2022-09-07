DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV Offer Free Previews of HBO Max, Cinemax

It looks like subscribers to a couple different live TV streaming services are going to get some additional premium content over the next few days. Both DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV have announced that they will be making HBO Max and Cinemax available to subscribers through Sept. 10. The best part about the offer is that when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do — you don’t have to remember to cancel the offer, you don’t have to send an email, you don’t have to change your payment information.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The free preview comes at a perfect time as HBO has recently launched its long-anticipated, highly acclaimed “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.” In addition, with the NFL season starting later this week, you can catch. upon all of the behind-the-scenes action with the Detroit Lions in this year’s preseason version of “Hard Knocks.”

Other HBO highlights available during the preview include the Emmy-darling series “The White Lotus,” critically acclaimed drama “Industry,” one of the buzziest shows on TV “Euphoria,” and much more.

Cinemax also offers a host of cult-favorite movies including “The Bourne Identity,” “I, Robot,” “Harlem Nights,” and more.

For DIRECTV STREAM customers, will have access to seven HBO channels and 6 Cinemax channels, plus the entire on-demand libraries of both services. The HBO channels are 501-511, while Cinemax can be found on channels 515-522.

For YouTube TV subscribers, Cinemax and HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide,” you must go to “Settings” and then to “Live Guide” in order to add them.

While HBO and some HBO Max content is already available in the YouTube TV interface, to access all episodes of HBO Max originals, you need access to the HBO Max App, which isn’t available during the free preview.

Both streamers announced similar free preview periods earlier this year as well.