DIRECTV Unifies Streaming Experience Under Single App

DIRECTV Satellite customers can now access their favorite channels on the go in a new unified app for DIRECTV Satellite and DIRECTV STREAM customers. The app itself is identical to what DIRECTV STREAM customers have been used to, but is brand new to DIRECTV satellite customers.

While DIRECTV’s streaming service will remain DIRECTV STREAM, the new unified app on most platforms will just be called “DIRECTV,” since it now can be used by either satellite or streaming customers. The change takes effect immediately on Apple TV and iOS, with Android coming next week.

Customers who were used to the “DIRECTV TO GO” app, which was available to DIRECTV Satellite customers, will notice some changes. Unlike before, there will be wider access to local channels and regional sports networks, along with features like pausing on live TV. You will also be able to AirPlay from your device, with casting expected to come at a later date.

Old DIRECTV TO GO App

One feature that is no longer available as part of the switch is the ability to download DVR recordings or on-demand content offline. It is expected that the feature will return at some point, which hopefully will come as a future addition for DIRECTV STREAM customers as well.

For DIRECTV Satellite customers, to access the new app they can download it from the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.