Discover Will Give 5% Cash Back on Streaming Services Including Disney+, Netflix, fuboTV, Hulu, & YouTube TV

Jason Gurwin

Discover has updated the bonus cash back categories for their cards to include streaming services. The card will now give 5% Cash Back from April 1st to June 30th on streaming services.

This includes music subscriptions like Spotify, Apple Music, subscription video services like Netflix, as well as Live TV Streaming Services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. A full list of services is below.

If you subscribe to a service like fuboTV, you would receive $9.75 back during the promotion if you’re on their Family Plan ($65 a month). There is no limit though, so if you have multiple streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, you would earn even more.

The card doesn’t have an annual fee, and gives 5% back on a rotating set of categories every quarter.

All Eligible Streaming Services

Streaming Music

Apple Music
Pandora
SiriusXM Streaming and Satellite
Spotify

Live TV Streaming

fuboTV
Sling TV
Philo

Subscription Video

Hulu
Netflix
HBO Max
STARZ
ESPN

Online Rental/Purchase

Google Play Movies
Apple TV+
Vudu

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

