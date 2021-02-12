Discovery Gets Set to Debut Chip and Joanna Gaines’ ‘Magnolia’ Streaming App

This summer, Discovery is banking on two of its biggest home improvement stars to “build” its latest brand.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of the popular home renovation show “Fixer Upper” are set to launch their own network, called ‘Magnolia Network.’ The app will release on July 15, while a standalone television station will launch next January – after being delayed from a October 2020 launch.

Discovery+ subscribers have already seen some of Magnolia’s offerings, as 25 hours of the new brand’s content found its way onto the platform when it launched at the beginning of 2021. When Magnolia’s App launches in July, discovery+ customers will get 150 hours of content from the channel, including shows, workshops, and e-commerce.

Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav had high praise for the couple, saying in an interview with the New York Post, “Chip and Joanna represent a real window for people in America to engage with because the Magnolia brand is so broad.” Zaslav mentions that home improvement stars have a greater connection with viewers these days, as Americans still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and are stuck at home with their family. “In some ways it’s back to basics like we are all in quarantine,” Zaslav said.

According to Zazslav, Discovery is “marrying” Discovery+ with Magnolia in order to maximize subscribers numbers. Discovery has not yet released subscriber numbers for its new streaming service, but we already know the Discovery+ app has been downloaded more than key rival HBO Max. Discovery will give its first glimpse into subscriber numbers on Feb. 22 when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings. The Magnolia app will also have a free version, but those users won’t be able to access the workshops and originals, according to Discovery.

Discovery+ has two tiers — a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. Verizon customers can receive 12 months of Discovery+ for free by registering through their Verizon account. New and existing wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of discovery+; customers with Start or Do More Unlimited plans will receive 6 months of streaming on Verizon.

The company is also offering 30% OFF for those who purchase a pre-paid gift card to either six or 12 months of service.