Discovery, Inc. Announces WarnerMedia and Discovery to Become ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’

The new WarnerMedia/Discovery venture has its official name — and it’s nothing that would shock you. ON Tuesday, Discovery, Inc. issued a release announcing the new company would be called “Warner Bros. Discovery,” combining the names of WarnerMedia’s film brand and Discovery.

According to Discovery, the name was chosen to “honor, celebrate and elevate the world’s most-storied creative studio in the world [Warner Bros.] with the high quality, global nonfiction storytelling heritage of Discovery.” The subtitle shown in the logo includes the iconic line from the “Maltese Falcon,” “the stuff that dreams are made of,” an additional homage to the rich legacy of Warner Bros. and the focus of what the proposed company will be about.

“Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting, and fun place to tell stories in the world - that is what the company will be about,” said David Zaslav, Discovery’s president and CEO, who will helm the new company as well. “We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation, and inspiration.”

The name certainly has precedent, especially when one considers WarnerMedia’s history. After all, this is the same company that gave us “Time Warner” and “AOL Time Warner” in the past. WarnerBros. Discovery is simply the next step in that evolution of “not messing with what made you so successful” and coming up with a new, completely unrecognizable name for a company.

Warner Bros. Discovery will have a mammoth-sized content library, with nearly 200,000 hours of iconic programming across popular brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC Comics, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, TCM, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, and many more.

“There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family,” Zaslav said. “We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important, and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television, and streaming.”