Discovery+ Coming to Brazil November 9

Discovery+ announced today that the streaming service will arrive in Brazil on November 9th. Discovery is planning to produce more than 40 exclusive discovery+ original shows in Brazil which would join the 150 they have in development throughout Latin America. International expansion is a hallmark of the contemporary streaming service strategy, and as these services continue to penetrate new markets, consumers are the ones who benefit.

“Building on decades of success in Brazil, Discovery’s strategy continues to be combining the best global franchises with the most-compelling local language content,” said JB Perrette, President & CEO of Discovery Streaming & International. “The launch of discovery+ in Brazil is the next evolution of that strategy. We are deeply committed to creating the very best nonfiction and family content for streaming subscribers in Brazil, building on our cherished legacy in the region.”

For the first 30 days after launch, discovery+ will be available for one year for 12 payments of R$16,24. Discovery+ will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones, Android tablets, smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices in Brazil.

“Brazil has always been a key market for Discovery. We’ve enjoyed serving our fans there for more than 25 years and we’re thrilled to make Brazil the first country in Latin America to receive the discovery+ product, fully customized for the Brazilian audience,” said Fernando Medin, President and General Manager of Discovery Latin America. “As the international portfolio with the biggest audience in Brazil and an innovative content offering in our core genres, discovery+ fulfills Discovery’s brand promise for streaming: the service with an exclusive focus on real-life entertainment and with the most-loved family-friendly content.”

Earlier this year, a huge deal between Discovery and WarnerMedia was announced. The merger is set to be approved in the first half of 2022. This agreement combines movie studio Warner Bros. with linear TV networks including CNN, TBS, TNT, Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and Animal Planet. In a statement during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, “We have great content. A library almost as big or bigger than Netflix.”

Discovery and Warner Brothers made waves yesterday when they insinuated that HBO Max and discovery+ could likely be integrated into one platform in the long-term. Discovery ended Q3 2021 with 20 million Direct-to-Consumer Subscribers, up 3 million subscribers from Q2. That includes subscribers on discovery+, along with their previously launched international platforms including dPlay, which was rebranded to discovery+ late last year.