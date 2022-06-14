 Skip to Content
discovery+ Announces New Parental Controls; Here’s How to Set Them Up

Joshua Thiede

When it comes to a streaming platform that has everything from “Kids Baking Championship” to “Family Man, Family Murderer,” giving parents more say in terms of what their kids can watch seems like a smart idea. To that end, this week, discovery+ added new parental controls to their service to allow parents to monitor and restrict the content that their children can stream on the service.

In an effort to provide give families more options in curtailing certain programs away from younger eyes, discovery+ has made it easier to craft family-friendly viewing via its Family Profile system. These profiles introduce new parental controls to the platform ir order to help parents monitor their children’s streaming experiences.

While there is a large swath of kid-friendly content on discovery+, the platform also is the home of more adult-oriented shows and documentaries such as “Naked and Afraid XL” and “Curse of the Chippendales.” With the addition of so much adult-oriented programming, such settings should give concerned parents some peace of mind.

Creating Family Profiles and Setting Parental Controls on Discovery +

Discovery+ has made family viewing easy with its family profiles by following these simple steps:

  1. On the Discovery+ website, log in and choose “Manage Profiles.”
  2. Select “Add Profile.”
  3. Enter the profile name and select a picture.
  4. Turn on the “Family Profile” option.
  5. Select “Change Rating,” and choose your preferred rating level.
  6. Select “Save.”

Changing a profile is just as easy. Making sure you are logged in with a standard profile, you can use the “Manage Profiles” menu to make a selection and adjust the rating levels as necessary. When modifying a Family Profile, subscribers can only set a max level to TV-PG.

Discovery+ Ratings

The current Discovery+ rating structure is as follows:

TV-G: Only content rated [TV-G, G] and below
TV-PG: Only content rated [TV-PG, PG] and below
TV-14: Only content rated [TV-14] and below
TV-MA: Only content rated [TV-MA] and below

Currently, Family Profiles and ratings can only be created and adjusted from the discovery+ website, not on smart TVs or mobile devices.

