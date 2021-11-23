Discovery+ Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Discovery+ is a great streaming option for fans of unscripted TV. But will Black Friday bring deals and savings? Let’s take a look at all your options to save money while streaming with Discovery+.

| Service | Deal | Normal Price | Link |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| Hulu | 30-Day Free Trial | $6.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Paramount+ | 30-Day Free Trial | $9.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Sling TV | $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime | $10 First Month | Get $25 OFF your first month |

| Philo | 50% OFF Your First Month | $12.50 First Month | Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV |

| HBO Max | 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually | $8.33-$12.50 per Month | Sign Up Now |

| discovery+ | $0.99 For 3 Months | $4.99 | Sign Up Now |

| AMC+ | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

| Showtime | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

1. 99-Cent Prime Video Sale

The best option to save on discovery+ is to simply add the ad-lite version of the service as a Prime Video channel. If you have Amazon Prime, you can get discovery+ as a channel for just 99 cents for the next two months. If you don’t have Prime Video, you can try it free for a month, so there’s no additional cost.

2. One Free Year with Verizon

Get 12 months of discovery+ for free when you have one line on Play More or Get More Unlimited. Eligible plans for 6 months of discovery+ on us include: Verizon Unlimited plan, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, and Start Unlimited.

3. Use the Student Discount

Students can stream discovery+ for just $2.99/month. As long as your student status is verified, you can keep the price.

About Discovery+

Discovery+ is the streaming service that caters to fans of the reality TV genre. You’ll see nature series like “Planet Earth,” “The Blue Planet,” and “The Zoo.” You’ll also find “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” “Mythbusters,” “Hoarders,” “Pawn Stars,” “Duck Dynasty,” and “American Pickers.” If there’s a reality show about a niche topic, you’re sure to find it here, whether high-minded or guilty pleasure.