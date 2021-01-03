Discovery Plus is Already Available to Download on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku Android TV, & Mobile

While discovery+ won’t be officially available until tomorrow, it has already made its way to a number of platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. This is how you can download the app and try Discovery’s new streaming service for yourself.

In addition to these devices, it will be available on Roku, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser starting tomorrow. You can see a full list of supported devices here.

Video Overview

How to Sign-Up for discovery+ on Other Streaming Devices

If you have other devices, you can learn how to sign-up on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4 & PS5, iPhone/iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

When will discovery+ Launch?

The company announced discovery+ will launch on Jan. 4, 2021.

What Are The Pricing & Plans of discovery+?

discovery+ will have two plans: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads.

Verizon customers will be able to get it up for to 12 months for free. New and existing wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of discovery+; customers with Start or Do More Unlimited plans will receive 6 months of streaming on Verizon

What Features will be Available on discovery+?

Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category.

When you open the app it will give you a “For You” tab which will recommend content from the different Discovery properties. Additionally, you can browse by network or by theme like “True Crime”. Each network will also have its own network hub to explore.

Soon after launch, they will be adding Discovery+ Channels, which will be 24/7 feeds of your favorite shows.

What Content is available on discovery+?

At launch, discovery+ will have 2,000 series and 55,000 episodes of content on the streaming service. There will be series from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery — including fan favorite 90 Day Fiancé.

The service also includes 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E Networks like The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention and Ghost Hunters.

In their first year, they will bring 1,000 hour of original content across Discovery brands. You can see a full list of original content here.

Discovery has confirmed that there will be no linear feeds of their channels, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service like Philo for that. Most of the content on discovery+ will first premiere on linear TV and then become available on the streaming service after the season airs.