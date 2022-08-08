discovery+ Is Now Available on Sling TV, Coming to Dish Later This Month

After a week of tumultuous news from its parent company, discovery+ continued to make changes on Monday as the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service announced that it would be available as a premium add-on on live TV streaming services Sling TV and satellite service Dish TV. discovery+ will bring its library of over 70,000+ episodes to Sling TV starting on Aug. 8, with Dish TV customers getting access to the service on Aug. 25.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Sling and Dish customers of both the free and premium plans will be able to add the ad-lite discovery+ plan separately for $4.99 per month, or the ad-free version for $6.99 per month. Those on the fence about the lifestyle streamer can try discovery+ with a seven-day free trial before their subscriptions officially begin.

“With discovery+, we are committed to making our world-class content accessible to all of our fans across all platforms, and this partnership with Sling and Dish allows us to deliver on that commitment,” senior vice president of Discovery Gabriel Sauerhoff said.

The rich archives of Discovery channels like HGTV, Animal Planet, Food Network, Travel Channel, and more are available on the streamer, in addition to over 200 pieces of discovery+ originals. Whether it is true crime, supernatural, home renovation, cooking and baking, or dating, discovery+ offers some of the best unscripted programming on streaming including “Conjuring Kesha,” “90 Day: The Single Life,” “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” and more.

Sling TV offers three different packages, the first two — the Orange and Blue options — each cost $35 per month, and come with different channel packages of 31 and 41 channels respectively. Sling TV’s top-tier package — a combination of the Orange and Blue packages — comes in at $50 a month and offers 47 channels. Currently, the streamer is offering a 50% discount on your first month with the service, regardless of which option you go with. So, there’s no better time to try Sling TV and discovery+.