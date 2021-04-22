Discovery+ Launches Meditative ‘Immersions’ Nature Programming

Discovery+ has launched “discovery+ Immersions,” an exclusive library of content that features long-form originals from Discovery’s extensive back catalogue of premium nature programming.

Debuting in honor of Earth Day, “discovery+ Immersions” can be accessed from the platform’s “discovery+ Originals” menu, as well as from the “Earth Month” and “For You” pages.

The new channel contains previously unseen footage from some of Discovery’s most notable nature specials such as “North America” and “Sunrise Earth.”

Clearly inspired by the success of “slow-TV” programming, which provides patient viewers with meditative video feeds of zen-like waterfall cascades and ocean tides, the new programming will surely help discovery+ continue to build a distinctive voice amidst the ceaseless din of violent dramas, irreverent comedies, and reality show bluster that populate the streaming market. The feeds will run from between 30 minutes to 3 hours and will focus on animals, sun-dappled forests, and snowy peaks.

The content falls neatly in line with the platform branding itself as the home of unscripted, real-life entertainment and is an excellent showcase for what must be a limitless supply of unedited footage captured by Discovery over the years. The programming is sure to grab new viewers in search of chilled out vibes thanks to the platform’s recent debut on Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity Flex.

According to Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc., “’discovery+ Immersions’ are an innovative way for fans to enjoy our content, offering an opportunity to use your phone or TV to showcase a moving piece of art, not just a television show.”

“We view this as a true surprise and delight moment for Earth Day. If you’re working from home this week, we think interacting with Immersions is a great way to still celebrate the planet and bring some calm to your space.”

Currently available in 1080 HD only, Discovery is promising 4K content in the near future to appease viewers who demand their basking manatees presented in the highest possible resolution.

The collections will join previously announced original content set to premiere throughout the month as discovery+ continues its Earth Month celebration through April. It will be providing curated playlists of shows from Animal Planet, Food Network, Discovery, HGTV, and others. Playlists will focus on conservationist themes and feature select episodes of “Wild Jobs,” “The Pioneer Woman,” “Take Back The Harbor,” and many more.