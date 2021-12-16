Discovery+ Launches on VIZIO SmartCast TVs

The discovery+ app is now available to VIZIO SmartCast TV users. With the app’s launch, VIZIO will include a dedicated carousel, “Discover More on discovery+,” on the home screen. Some of discovery+’s most popular content will be featured on the carousel to show VIZIO SmartCast TV users what the streaming service has to offer.

A collection of holiday content is available to stream at launch. Some of the titles include “Fruitcake Fraud” and “The Pioneer Woman’s Hometown: Holiday Themes.” Several new series are ready to stream as well. You can enjoy shows like “Discovering David Dorbik,” “Drew’s Dream Car with Drew Scott and Ant Anstead,” and “My Dream Kitchen with Giada de Laurentiis and Carla Hall.” “Hometown: Ben’s Workshop” returns for another season, too.

“VIZIO SmartCast users can now experience the high quality, non-fiction storytelling that Discovery is known for as well as enjoy an extensive slate of exclusive discovery+ originals and shows across a broad range of genres,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “The addition of discovery+ on the SmartCast home screen means audiences can dive into a deep catalogue of content and instantly stream some of the most popular shows on television.”

Discovery+ features 55,000 episodes of more than 2,500 current and classic shows. The streaming service’s library includes content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Magnolia Network, A&E, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime. You can also enjoy a selection of discovery+ exclusive titles.

“We remain committed to offering discovery+ to fans across all platforms and providing them with an unparalleled experience,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “This new partnership with VIZIO allows us to expand the reach of all of Discovery’s digital properties to even more of our dedicated viewers on SmartCast.”

Discovery+ and VIZIO originally planned for the app to launch in September. Now, it’s finally here, so VIZIO SmartCast TV users can enjoy all that discovery+ has to offer. From the SmartCast home screen, you will be able to find the discovery+ app and begin streaming. Discovery+ offers a free one-week trial. After the trial ends, you can choose to subscribe for $4.99 with ads or $6.99 without ads.

You can also find discovery+ on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs (2017+), iOS, and Android. It launched on LG Smart TVs in October.