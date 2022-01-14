Discovery+ Strikes Library Deal With NBCUniversal, Adds ‘The Biggest Loser,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ and More

Discovery+, has struck a licensing deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution that will add a raft of reality series to its service.

The deal will add non-scripted shows to its library such as:

Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery said, “As we continue to expand the Discovery+ catalog with premium programming, these titles from NBCUniversal give our subscribers even more to love, truly offering something for everyone.”

NBCUniversal’s content has its home on Peacock, but has agreed to occasionally put some titles on other distribution partners' services as well.

Holme added, “Discovery+ is the go-to destination for unscripted content for viewers across all genres, and this partnership furthers our mission to provide the best in entertainment.”

The service only launched in January 2021, yet reported over 17 million subscribers by the end of Q2. In the Q3 2021 earnings call, Discovery announced that they had 20 million Direct-to-Consumer Subscribers across the entire company, including subscribers on discovery+, along with their previously launched international platforms.

Most of the content available to stream is reality TV. Other shows (not NBCU) hitting the service in January are “Remix My Space with Marsai Martin,” “Selling the Hamptons,” “King of the Con,” “Shock Docs: Scream: The True Story,” “Cabin Chronicles,” “Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion,” “Radford Returns,” and “American Detective with Joe Kenda.”