 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

Discovery+ Strikes Library Deal With NBCUniversal, Adds ‘The Biggest Loser,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ and More

Lauren Forristal

Discovery+, has struck a licensing deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution that will add a raft of reality series to its service.

The deal will add non-scripted shows to its library such as:

Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery said, “As we continue to expand the Discovery+ catalog with premium programming, these titles from NBCUniversal give our subscribers even more to love, truly offering something for everyone.”

NBCUniversal’s content has its home on Peacock, but has agreed to occasionally put some titles on other distribution partners' services as well.

Holme added, “Discovery+ is the go-to destination for unscripted content for viewers across all genres, and this partnership furthers our mission to provide the best in entertainment.”

The service only launched in January 2021, yet reported over 17 million subscribers by the end of Q2. In the Q3 2021 earnings call, Discovery announced that they had 20 million Direct-to-Consumer Subscribers across the entire company, including subscribers on discovery+, along with their previously launched international platforms.

Most of the content available to stream is reality TV. Other shows (not NBCU) hitting the service in January are “Remix My Space with Marsai Martin,” “Selling the Hamptons,” “King of the Con,” “Shock Docs: Scream: The True Story,” “Cabin Chronicles,” “Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion,” “Radford Returns,” and “American Detective with Joe Kenda.”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.