discovery+

Discovery+ to Launch on Comcast Xfinity Flex

Derek Walborn

Comcast’s Xfinity Internet customers can now enjoy access to Discovery’s growing library of non-fiction, real-life content with the launch of the discovery+ streaming platform on Xfinity Flex. Xfinity TV subscribers will also gain access to discovery+’s entertainment in the coming weeks as it begins its rollout to X1, allowing customers to tap into the network’s programming over the internet.

“Whether a super fan or new to their content, X1 and Flex make it easy for customers to enjoy all the great programming discovery+ has available,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. “The launch of discovery+ on Xfinity Flex, and very soon on X1, gives our customers access to more of the best entertainment from one of the newest streaming services on the market.”

According to Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc., the network is excited about their new relationship with Comcast, and they are eager to “provide their customers with direct and easy access to discovery+ and other applications across their industry-leading entertainment platforms – Xfinity Flex, and soon X1.”

Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend, Discovery’s award-winning direct-to-consumer apps, are also launching on Flex and X1. The subscription-based Food Network Kitchen ($4.99/month or $39.99/year) allows for instant access to a trove of recipes and cooking classes with Food Network personalities and experts. MotorTrend ($4.99/month) remains the only video-on-demand service wholly dedicated to autos, and will provide viewers with a truckload of auto-centric content such as “Top Gear,” “Roadkill,” and “Fast N’ Loud.”

When the platform becomes available, X1 and Flex customers can access discovery+ by saying “discovery+” into the Xfinity Voice Remote, or by locating it in the app section. Discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month. There is also a version available that removes all advertisements for $6.99 per month.

