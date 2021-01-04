Discovery Plus Will Be Coming to Prime Video Channels Later This Year

Yesterday, we reported that Discovery and Amazon had reached a deal to bring the streaming service to Amazon Fire TV devices. As part of that agreement, discovery+ will be launching on Prime Video Channels later this year. This is the first major streaming service coming to Amazon’s channel store in some time.

When Disney+ launched last year, they didn’t offer the service via Prime Video Channels. Additionally, it is rumored that HBO Max will be leaving Prime Video Channels at some point this year.

Prime Video Channels is a huge drive of subscribers for streaming services, but it comes at a cost. It has been reported that Amazon keeps 30% of subscription revenue every month, which makes it an expensive channel of distribution. In 2018, TDG estimated that nearly 53% of HBO’s direct-to-consumer subscribers came from Amazon Channels.

Additionally, since content is streamed outside the app, streaming services lose visibility into the customer.

For streamers though, it has the benefit that you can watch all your content directly from the Prime Video App. It also means that you can manage all your streaming subscriptions in the same place.