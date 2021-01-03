Discovery Plus Will Be Available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and More

With discovery+ launching tomorrow, we still didn’t know what devices you will be able to stream discovery+ – until now.

The Streamable has learned that the service will be available on nearly all major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS (iPhone & iPad), and Android. In addition, you will be able to stream on Xbox (including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S) and Samsung Smart TVs (2017+). A full list is below.

discovery+ will have two plans: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads, after a 7-Day Free Trial. The service will launch with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and Discovery.

The service will also include exclusive discovery+ Originals and will feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

It will also have 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E Networks like The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention and Ghost Hunters.

Full List of Supported Devices

Streaming Players

Apple TV (tvOS 9+)

Fire TV (Cube, Stick Lite, Stick, Stick 4K, Fire TV Edition)

Android TV (OS 5+)

Roku (Roku Express, Premiere, Streaming Stick, Streaming Stick+, Ultra, Roku TV)

Gaming Consoles

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV (2017+)

Mobile & Tablet Devices

iPhone (iOS 12+)

iPad (iOS 12+)

Android (OS 5+)

Fire Tablet (7+)

Browsers