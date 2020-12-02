discovery+ Will Be the Official Streaming Home for the Olympics in Europe

Today is a big day for Discovery. The company finally peeled back the curtains on their upcoming streaming service and revealed that in addition to launching with a slew of content, discovery+ will also have a major advantage in the European market.

The company announced that discovery+ will be supported by Eurosport’s unrivaled, premium and locally-relevant multi-sport offering, which includes the tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours, motorsport, football and winter sports.

Beginning with the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, it will become the streaming home of the Olympics in Europe with access to every minute, every medal, and every hero live and on demand. Olympic rights exclude Russia. Eurosport will be an official broadcaster in France and the UK in 2020.

Earlier today, it was revealed that discovery+ will launch with two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. At launch, the service will include 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and Discovery.

The service will also include exclusive discovery+ Originals and will feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

Discovery has reached a deal with A+E to include popular shows on Discovery+ from A&E, History and Lifetime, including The First 48, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Married at First Sight, 60 Days In and more.

Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category. At launch, discovery+ will be available across major platforms, including connected devices — but they haven’t announced which ones just yet.