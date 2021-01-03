Discovery Plus Will Include 4K Content and Add Virtual Channels in Late-January

Last month, Discovery unveiled their new streaming service discovery+ – but even with the service launching tomorrow, they left out a few details on just what it might include. The Streamable has learned that the service plans to launch two additional features.

At launch, discovery+ will in fact include 4K content on the service. That content will be a selection of episodes and specials, but not the full catalog of content. To start, they will offer this feature on Fire TV and Apple TV devices, but plan to roll this out to more devices soon.

To find it, you can search “4K” or browse the “Nature and Animals” section which will have most of that content.

Also coming to discovery+ will be virtual linear channels. While these won’t be the same as the linear channels you see on TV, you will be able to view 24/7 linear streams made up of top shows from Discovery-owned channels like “Fixer Upper”, “House Hunters”, “Chopped!”, and “90 Day Fiancé.” The feature will be available by January 28th.

This is similar to the feature that CEO David Zaslav described in their announcement, where you could “automatically play through your favorite episodes and series.”

The service will launch on January 4th with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and Discovery. discovery+ will have two plans: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads.

The service will also include exclusive discovery+ Originals and will feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

Discovery has reached a deal with A+E to include popular shows on Discovery+ from A&E, History and Lifetime, including The First 48, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Married at First Sight, 60 Days In and more.

Verizon customers will be able to get it up for to 12 months for free. New and existing wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of discovery+; customers with Start or Do More Unlimited plans will receive 6 months of streaming on Verizon.