Discovery Reaches Deal to Keep Channels on Hulu Live TV, But Some Shows Are Leaving Service

Fear not, Discovery fans, your beloved stations aren’t leaving Hulu Live TV — but your favorite shows might just be leaving Hulu’s on-demand service.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Discovery Inc. and Disney’s Hulu have agreed to terms on a new streaming rights deal. No terms of the deal were reported, as the news isn’t yet public. This means Hulu Live TV subscribers will still have access to HGTV, TLC, Food Network, and more, including Oprah Winfrey’s OWN. However, as part of the deal, “many” of the Discovery shows that populate Hulu will come off and migrate to discovery+.

Last week, we reported that Discovery shows like “90 Day Fiance,” “My Strange Addiction,” and “Say Yes to the Dress” were set to leave the platform. We thought the obvious next step was for these shows and more to head to discovery+, Discovery’s burgeoning new streaming service — and that seems to be the case.

Discovery+ is a strong new player in the streaming industry, backed by its hefty catalog of existing franchises and original content. Discovery CEO David Zaslov has said numerous times that his company’s streaming platform is powered by its existing episodic content. “Our top original shows and top shows from our channels are only generating about 10% of the viewership,” Zaslav said. “We have a very long-tail library about the size of Netflix, and people are spending a lot of time with it.”

They’re not done adding content, either. Last month, Discovery also acquired the rights to stream content from All3Media and their 250+ hours of reality TV programming, and released Immersions, a unique new channel showcasing meditative, ambient footage of flora and fauna alike. They also have the Chip and Joanna Gaines-powered Magnolia Network coming soon.