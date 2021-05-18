Discovery Reveals Huge Slate of Upcoming Shows, Including ‘Getaway Driver’ with Michelle Rodriguez

Hot on the heels of the announced merger with WarnerMedia, Discovery announced a massive slate of upcoming slate of shows today. Here’s what’s coming your way on the various Discovery networks and discovery+.

Celebrity IOU: Joyride, new series premieres July 26

On Celebrity IOU: Joyride, master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities Renee Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo as they roll up their sleeves to create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives. In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star’s relationship with this person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away as the recipient when they receive the ultimate joyride.

Drew’s Dream Car, new special premieres Q4 2021

Drew’s Dream Car with Ant Anstead will bring viewers along for the ride as Property Brothers’ Drew Scott enlists the help of master mechanic Ant Anstead to design and build the custom car of his dreams. Inspired by Drew’s childhood fascination with classic 60s sports cars, the final build evolves into a true marriage of old and new as it looks to a greener future. Roles are reversed as Drew becomes the client whose dreams must be realized. With Ant’s guidance and expertise, and some creative input from the entire Scott family, Drew rolls up his sleeves to create his very own piece of motoring history.

My Name is Bulger, new documentary premieres June 17

My Name is Bulger weaves its way through the stories of Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger and his brother Bill Bulger who served as State Senate President in Massachusetts for nearly 20 years. The film strips away the hysteria of news headlines to tell the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did.

Smartest Kids in The World, new documentary premieres August 16

Chronicling the journey of four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outperform the United States in education, Smartest Kids in The World gives voice to students, hearing first-hand their discoveries and insights about how to reform U.S. high school education.

Generation Growth, new documentary premieres August 23

Health and educational outcomes in low-income areas across America are staggeringly low. Stephen Ritz, a Bronx educator, is on a mission to change all that. He developed an incredibly successful indoor gardening curriculum that allows children to grow vegetables in the classroom, helping them eat better, be more engaged with school and give them pathways for jobs. Generation Growth follows Ritz as he expands his program throughout the country, bringing hope, health and opportunity to those communities and students who need it the most.

Crutch, new documentary premieres October 18

Crutch chronicles the gravity-defying life of Bill Shannon, an internationally renowned artist, break-dancer and skate punk—on crutches. The film follows Shannon’s extraordinary journey: the history of his medical odyssey and his struggles with chronic pain, the evolution of his crutch dancing and skating, his rise to become a globally-known performance artist, and his transformation from angry skate punk to an international hero.

Lily Topples the World

Lily Topples the World is the coming of age story of 20-year-old Lily Hevesh, the world’s most acclaimed domino artist and the only woman in her field who has over one billion YouTube views. Filmed over three years across countless cities and featuring appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Will Smith, YouTuber Casey Neistat and exciting Gen-Z creators, Lily Topples the World highlights an unlikely American tale where passion and artistry make dreams come true.

No Responders Left Behind

This feature documentary follows 9/11 responder and activist John Feal who, along with comedian Jon Stewart and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer, fought U.S. Congress to ensure that thousands of terminally ill 9/11 First Responders got the health care they deserved. But when Ray is diagnosed with brain cancer from his exposure to those Ground Zero toxins, John finds himself in the fight of his life to guarantee that the legacy of all 9/11 Responders like Ray, is kept alive forever.

40 Year Old Property Virgin, new series premieres May 26

From free laundry to mom’s home-cooked meals, the perks of living with parents have kept some prospective homebuyers in their childhood bedrooms far longer than originally planned. In the new discovery+ original series 40 Year Old Property Virgin, a unique set of house hunters are finally ready to give up their rent-free lifestyle and search for their first home. The series follows an array of first-time buyers as they try to find their first place, all while navigating the opinions of family, friends and nosy neighbors.

The House My Wedding Bought, new series premieres June 16

Designer and real estate expert Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) will help engaged couples tackle two of life’s biggest decisions in the new discovery+ series The House My Wedding Bought. Available to stream starting Wednesday, June 16, the series follows Breegan as she helps couples on a budget who want to pay for a dream wedding and put a down payment on a house. During the series, Breegan and her clients tour wedding venues and potential homes at different price points to help determine the smartest way to divvy up the budget and get the best of both worlds.

Martha Gets Down and Dirty, new series premieres July 1

Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart will let her hair down as she showcases her seasonal gardening know-how, lifestyle and entertainment tips from her Bedford, N.Y. property in new discovery+ series Martha Gets Down and Dirty. During the eight-episode series, the Emmy® award-winning television personality and The New York Times bestselling author will prep her farm for spring and summer, as well as share fun summer decor and entertainment ideas with help from her longtime friend and Creative Director Kevin Sharkey and right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister. Martha’s superfans and celebrity friends also will reach out for video check-ins to get her valuable and cheeky counsel on their home projects.

Cheap Old Houses, new series premieres August 11

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, founders of the addictive social media phenomenon Cheap Old Houses that touts more than 1.5 million followers and counts A-list celebrities among its fans, will star in a 10-episode series of the same name this summer. Cameras will follow Ethan and Elizabeth as they visit cities and small towns across America to tour low-priced older houses available for under $150,000 and share stories of the homes’ historical significance and architectural uniqueness. With Elizabeth’s background as a historic preservationist and their shared passion for saving old property gems, the couple will imagine what the houses could look like with proper restorations—and ultimately will choose which houses to feature on their famous Instagram feed.

Selling the Hamptons

Selling the Hamptons follows seven Hamptons-based Nest Seekers real estate agents—Bianca D’Alessio, JB Andreassi, Michael Fulfree and Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias, Mia Calabrese, Hanna Coleman— as they showcase the enclave’s stunningly luxurious properties. The series spotlights the region’s top selling season as the agents hustle to make their mark in the super-exclusive East End market.

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, new series premieres June 10

Michelle Buteau is a hilarious comedian, talented actor, accomplished author, and loving wife and mother of twin toddlers – and she hasn’t had a moment to herself in years. In Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, executive produced by Queen Latifah, she takes a break from home life and hits the road for a few weekends of much-deserved fun, food and wild times with her comedian pals. In each episode, Michelle and a friend take a no-judgment, potentially debaucherous journey to locales across the country, from the gulf coast of Mississippi with Tig Notaro to New Orleans with Sasheer Zamata to Malibu with Chelsea Peretti.

The Haunted Museum, new series premieres Q4 2021

The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum are getting the spotlight in The Haunted Museum, a new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth. The series will present the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ (Ghost Adventures) Las Vegas museum. Bagans, a devoted collector of the macabre, is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items - by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself.

Ghost Hunters, new series premieres Q4 2021

The revival of the series that started it all is here. Ghost Hunters original team leader Jason Hawes, joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti are taking back the paranormal reins in epic haunted locations. And don’t be surprised to see some familiar faces and special guests join the team on the hunt in this all-new season.

Curse of the Chippendales, new series premieres Fall 2021

Curse of the Chippendales tells the story of how the famous dance troupe took the LA nightclub scene by storm and ended with international fame, untold wealth, bizarre murder plots and multiple deaths trapped in their legacy. Their brand became a multi-million-dollar global venture, successful beyond their wildest dreams. But of three unlikely dreamers who were there at the beginning, only one would make it out alive. Driven by extensive video and photo archive, including never-before-seen footage and a nostalgia-filled soundtrack, viewers will be directly transported back to the ‘80s, into one of the most unexpected true crime stories of the decade. And all fueled by one thing: greed.

Chasing Ghislaine, new series premieres Q4 2021

From executive producer and international best-selling author James Patterson and New York Times best-selling author and journalist Vicky Ward comes an explosive investigative documentary series, Chasing Ghislaine. Ghislaine Maxwell is many things: a fallen socialite, an alleged sexual abuser and an accused sex trafficker of minors. But with the spotlight often focused on her employer, one-time lover and accused accomplice Jeffrey Epstein, the full breadth of Maxwell’s alleged crimes and the many vital secrets she still keeps have remained closely guarded - until now. Chasing Ghislaine will change everything we think we know about the Epstein saga and the woman at the center of it all.

Confessions of a Crime Queen, new series premieres Q4 2022

From executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Confessions of A Crime Queen is a first-of-its-kind true crime anthology series that brings to life riveting, headline-making stories by combining documentary and scripted genres. Each season of the anthology will focus on the true story of one larger-than-life woman who created and led a multi-million-dollar criminal empire before a dramatic fall from power, portrayed by an A-list actress who will also interview the real life female crime lord at the center of the story.

Getaway Driver

An event like no other, Michelle Rodriguez brings the ultimate driving fantasy to life in Getaway Driver. This eight-episode competition series features 24 elite drivers from drift champions to street racers to hotshot YouTubers who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outrun and out-drive the competition in a massive nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Part Baby Driver, part Grand Theft Auto, the Getaway Drivers will put it all on the line – sacrificing their own cars for the opportunity to be the wheelman in a real-life car chase. The rules are simple… evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash.

Mating Season (w/t), discovery+

Mating Season brings together the fun of relationship competition shows with the mating rituals of the Animal Kingdom, spotlighting what happens when humans look to the natural world for help in the love department. Animals have courtship down to a science with tried and true techniques for finding a mate that are far removed from any of the distractions or complications of modern human dating. Following eligible women and men as they leave behind their human habits and attempt to find true love animal style, Mating Season asks the question: Can mating like animals help find love as humans?

Mountain Love, discovery+

Mountain Love follows five people from cities and suburbs who decide to move in with their long-distance partners who live way off-grid in some of the most remote corners of the country. Will their relationships survive this real-world experiment as they take the ultimate plunge to leave civilization - and indoor plumbing - behind? From an off-the-grid couple looking to become a “throuple” with the addition of a sister-wife, to a mountain mama who’s convinced her younger, city-loving man to join her in the remote ranch in Arizona, these complex relationships will need to endure more than just the elements. They’ll need to survive each other in the process.

Naked & Afraid of Love, discovery+

Today, dating has become filtered – through the clothes we wear, jobs we have and lives we share on social media. But what if it was all stripped away leaving room for only our most primal wants and needs, and exposing who we really are in the process? Discovery seeks to answer these questions and more on Naked & Afraid of Love, a groundbreaking take on modern dating that is the ultimate blend of survival and romance unlike anything viewers have seen. By stripping it all away - beginning with the clothes - Naked & Afraid of Love sets out to uncover what happens when complete strangers attempt to find true love while working together to survive the elements and each other on an unforgettable island paradise.

On the Roam (w/t), discovery+

Actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman, Dune) has blazed a path of his own in Hollywood, fearlessly taking on new challenges and roles as an artist. On The Roam follows Momoa as he searches for the fearless artists and dreamers who are the masters of their craft.

Serengeti II

Discovery journeys back to the vast, nearly untouched plains of Tanzania revisiting some of our favorite faces and meeting new ones along the way in Serengeti II. The ground-breaking series highlights the majestic animals who call the Serengeti their home and their day-to-day lives living together. Created and produced by Emmy®-winner Simon Fuller (American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance) and directed and produced by Emmy®-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer (Penguin: Spy in The Huddle), the continuation of the six-part series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Narrated by Academy Award®-winning and Emmy®-nominated actress Lupita Nyong’o, the revolutionary series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.

Shark Academy, discovery+

Shark Academy follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist, Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks, as Riley and his crack team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes.

The Hop (w/t)

The Hop will follow a loud and diverse set of builders and mechanics from four elite custom lowrider garages in the country as they devote their lives to making their lowrider builds dominate the world of lowrider building and car hopping. This team will add in super-sized hydraulics, so their custom lowriders launch eight or ten feet in the air. Viewers will watch their custom cars, from building all the way to their trash-talking hop competitions, that can happen at huge car shows—or at a downtown LA street corner at midnight. These garages must juggle the everyday business of running their shops - building lowriders for customers while also crafting vehicles to face off against rivals in hop contests. Because in the lowriding game, winning equals business with tens of thousands of dollars at stake in each vehicle.

Who Wants to Be an Astronaut? (w/t), discovery+

Have you ever looked up at the sky and wondered what it would be like to travel to space? Discovery has ordered Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?, produced by Boat Rocker Studios through Matador Content and BoomTown Content. This one-of-a-kind series offers ordinary people the chance to do something extraordinary – travel from Earth into space where they’ll live aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for eight days. The 8-part competition series, set for 2022, will be the first of its kind to feature the real-life adventures of space tourism.

New HGTV Shows

My Lottery Dream Home, new episodes premiere Fridays

Superstar designer David Bromstad will share his top tips for luxurious living with lucky homebuyers in new episodes of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. David will travel the country to tour for-sale homes with the suddenly rich. In each episode, he will show them how to maximize their windfall and live their best lives in a new place that fulfills their wish list. The new episodes of My Lottery Dream Home will also be available to stream on discovery+ each Friday.

Property Brothers: Forever Home, new season premieres May 26

Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will rework humdrum houses into enduring family dream homes in the new season of popular HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. The fresh episodes, which will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+, will follow the Brothers as they unlock a home’s full potential through renovation and redesign to create the perfect place that families won’t want to leave. With reimagined floorplans, creative storage solutions, stunning kitchen and main bedroom suite reveals, the Brothers will reignite homeowners’ passion for their forever home.

Christina on the Coast, new season premieres June 3

Endless opportunities and exciting adventures are on the horizon for real estate expert and designer Christina Haack in 14 new episodes of her hit HGTV docu-series Christina on the Coast. The new season will follow Christina, a busy mom of three, as her SoCal design business expands with a new team and a booming client list of homeowners seeking renovations that spotlight her sought-after style. While she juggles a busy family life and a flourishing business, the author and entrepreneur will also face personal challenges head on and place a special emphasis on her wellness journey and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Vacation House Rules, new season premieres June 5

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams in HGTV series Vacation House Rules. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential. With his guidance, even the most neglected and unlivable properties will be transformed into unique, gorgeous—and profitable—vacation homes for visitors to enjoy. In season two, a gloomy cottage is transformed into a family-friendly retreat, a lakeside cabin is elevated to a five-star winter sanctuary, an abandoned art studio gets upgraded to a chic vacation rental.

Two Steps Home, new series premieres June 16

Home renovation experts Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin will take a two-step approach to guide clients through the oftentimes daunting process of selling their current house and buying a new one that perfectly fits their needs in Two Steps Home. In step one, Mary, a designer, will employ creative and budget-conscious design ideas to ensure the client’s house sells for top dollar. For step two, Jon Pierre, a real estate agent, will use his savvy know-how of the Houston market to find the client a new property that meets most of their wish list but needs a few renovations to make it perfect. Once their current home sells, Jon Pierre and Mary will invest the extra profit to buy and overhaul the family’s new home.

Hot Mess House, new season premieres June 17

Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen will deliver more life-changing home transformations for disorganized clients suffering from clutter and messiness in a new season of HGTV’s Hot Mess House. Six fresh one-hour episodes will spotlight Cassandra as she tours the unruly spaces with her clients and identifies their personalized organizing style. As she helps them clean out, Cassandra will also advise how to best manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering. Together with builder and craftsman Wendell Holland, they will update the rooms with customized renovations to set up the homeowners for tidy success.

Celebrity IOU, new season premieres June 21

HGTV will deliver more feel-good stories of gratitude that inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears in eight new episodes of its smash hit series Celebrity IOU. The popular series will return with a new slate of Hollywood A-listers who—together with the network’s famous twins, real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott—are ready to create surprise, stunning home renovations for the individuals who’ve made a lasting impact on their lives. In addition to airing on HGTV, each episode of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream on discovery+ early each Monday beginning June 21.

Good Bones, new season premieres June 29

HGTV’s popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are taking new risks in unchartered territory in a new season of HGTV’s Good Bones. The series follows Mina, a real estate agent and new mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, as they buy the most dilapidated properties in their home town of Indianapolis, demo them down to the studs, and renovate them into dazzling family homes.

Renovation Island, new season premieres June 20

Home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler star in the new ten-episode sophomore season of Renovation Island as the couple faces the rollercoaster ride of business during the first year of their Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar, including the most unexpected challenge of all: a global pandemic. Forced to reckon with the realities of the international health crisis, Bryan and Sarah must reassess their business and family plans as they quarantine on the island and take the necessary steps for their eventual reopening.

Battle on the Beach, new series premieres July 11

HGTV’s newest competition series, Battle on the Beach, will feature network stars Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block), and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) as they each mentor three teams of up-and-coming flippers while they renovate identical beachfront properties. The mentors will put their reputations on the line each week while star judges Mike Holmes (Holmes + Holmes) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) will choose which team wins the featured weekly challenge. The team who adds the most value to their home will walk away with a $50,000 grand prize to use towards their next flip, and their mentor will have ultimate bragging rights. The new episodes of Battle on the Beach will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Breaking Bland, new series premieres August 19

The Charleston, South Carolina-based HGTV series Breaking Bland introduces designer Mary Welch Stasik. During each episode, Mary Welch will break any design boundary and encourage clients to eschew traditional looks to create a truly personalized space.

Curb Appeal Xtreme, new series premieres August 23

HGTV’s popular outdoor renovation show Curb Appeal will get a fresh spin in Curb Appeal Xtreme. The new series will combine the architectural and design savvy of John Gidding, the horticulture and landscape design genius of Jamie Durie and the custom carpentry and furniture wizardry of Rachel Taylor. The six hour-long episodes will follow the talented trio as they dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of homes in Nashville, Tennessee, creating breathtaking outdoor living spaces that include features such as playhouses, yoga pavilions and open-air kitchens to maximize each property’s potential and value.

New Food Network Shows

BBQ Brawl, new season premieres June 14

The Brawl is back and bigger than ever! The brightest and most-buzzworthy BBQ minds in America are ready to battle for the coveted title of Master of ‘Cue. Bobby Flay and Michael Symon face off again and this time they’re joined by a third team captain, Eddie Jackson, who’s ready to take the competition to a whole new level. In this high-stakes battle, a captain could lose his entire team and get knocked out before the finale, so they’re ready to do everything they can to stay in the game.

Battle of the Brothers, new series premieres June 17, discovery+

In the ultimate case of sibling rivalry, Battle of the Brothers pits Bryan and Michael Voltaggio against one another as they each lead a team of aspiring chefs through a culinary gauntlet designed to impart the wisdom earned over a lifetime in the restaurant industry. Only one chef will win the priceless opportunity to take the keys of one of the Voltaggio restaurants in a guest-chef takeover to introduce their own vision and put their name on the map.

Grill of Victory, new series premieres June 21

Sabin Lomac hosts a thrilling competition that brings America’s best backyard grillers to the ultimate backyard grilling arena as hardcore home cooks with a passion for barbecue go head-to-head to prove their talents over three rounds of intense cooking battles. A rotating panel of judges, including Susie Bulloch, Darnell Ferguson, Tregaye Fraser and Christian Petroni, will help determine who grilled their way to the top. In the end, one home cook will take home the ultimate culinary prize - a customized, outdoor kitchen and entertaining space of their dreams designed by Cristy Lee.

Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets, new tournament premieres June 22

Alton Brown, returns to the Chopped judges’ table to confound sixteen bright-eyed chefs with the zaniest and brainiest baskets ever in the new five-part tournament Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets. Hosted by Ted Allen, each episode features Alton harnessing the power of his broad social media following, as he joins forces with his fans to come up with maniacal ingredients the competitors must utilize to create unique and delicious dishes over three rounds - appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Joining Alton at the judges’ table are Maneet Chauhan and Marcus Samuelsson to determine which chef goes home with the $50,000 prize.

The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding, new special premieres June 26

Join the guest list to the fabulous frontier wedding as Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex Drummond marries her college sweetheart Mauricio Scott. Viewers will have a front row seat to these dream nuptials and all the planning and preparation for the spectacular day. With only 10 days left until the big day, the Drummond family is working to get everything set up not just for 500 wedding guests, but for a big bash in the middle of their isolated ranch. Ree has a lot on her plate, from deciding which mother-of-the-bride dress to say yes to wearing as her eldest daughter walks down the aisle, to navigating thunderstorms as they threaten the wedding timeline, the special documents all the highs and lows leading up to the wedding. It’s a one-of-a-kind celebration not to be missed!

Buddy vs. Duff, new season premieres this summer

In this epic competition, the two biggest titans of cake - Buddy Valastro, the “Cake Boss” and Duff Goldman, the “Ace of Cakes” - are back for the ultimate tie-breaker season and the stakes have never been higher. It’s a new battle and a new battle ground to see who ultimately will be named the “King of Cake.”

Buddy vs Duff: Bakers Battle, new series premieres this summer

When Duff and Buddy are away…their teams will play. For this exciting new battle, the famed bakers’ teams will take over their bakeries and compete in their own fierce but fun competition.

The Globe, discovery+

Robert Irvine hosts as four chefs compete across three rounds of culinary challenges as they make stops around the world via The Globe, a set made up of LED screen projectors that transports the competitor and the viewer anywhere on earth. At each stop, they will not only be faced with that location’s premiere cuisine, but will be limited to local ingredients in preparing their dishes. As chefs “land” at each destination they are assigned ingredients and utensils as they compete to cook the most inventive, delicious and truly global dish possible.

No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys (w/t), discovery+

Inspired by their hit web series, Without a Recipe, the Try Guys, Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, are hitting the road to do what they do best - TRY! In this all-new competition meets travelogue, the Try Guys visit great American restaurants and attempt to recreate their signature dishes without a recipe. In the end, only one Try Guy is crowned the week’s winner by the restaurant owner and a guest judge.

New TLC Shows

90 Day: Caribbean Love, new series premieres July 18, discovery+

90 Day: Caribbean Love is a sexy new docu-soap from the producers of 90 Day Fiancé, following people who found love in the Caribbean. The tropics will provide the backdrop for relationships in various phases — from a couple who met online but will now meet for the first time, holiday flings that turned serious, and even a one-night stand that turned into a pregnancy. Will romance in paradise last once the suntan fades?

You, Me & My Ex, new series premieres June 20

How close is too close when it comes to staying friends with your ex? You, Me & My Ex explores just that. Viewers follow along as five different couples navigate some choppy waters when an ex is still in the picture and a little too close for comfort. These complicated love triangles are redefining the rules and offer a different look at relationships.

So Freakin Cheap, new series premieres June 21

So Freakin Cheap follows four unique families as they go to extraordinary lengths to save money and live their most frugal lives. Whether it’s dumpster diving for freebies, planning a wedding on a $700 budget or painting an entire home using free paint samples, these families will stop at nothing to spend nothing!

Addicted to Marriage, new series premieres August 29

It’s one thing to always be the bridesmaid and never the bride, but it’s quite another to ALWAYS be the bride. This brand new series follows “serial” brides and grooms who have been engaged and married many, MANY times, including someone who is about to walk down the aisle for the twelfth time! Will these “marriage addicts” really say “I Do” again? Or, will secrets, drama and judgement from family and friends steer them otherwise?

New OWN Shows

Put A Ring On It, new season premieres June 25

Will Packer’s newest unscripted relationship series Put A Ring On It returns this summer with all-new episodes featuring longtime couples who embark on the ultimate relationship test. With help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: why haven’t they walked down the aisle? While the couples work to confront their deepest fears, they are also given the chance to look outside their current relationships by dating other people. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it? The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, new season premieres July 17

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples in the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama. The series features longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimmi Scott, whose goals are to put Huntsville on the map, but reality sets in as they struggle with the highs and lows of balancing friendships, marriage and business. The series is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America.

New Animal Planet Shows

Otter Dynasty (w/t)

Meet Singapore’s rare, utterly adorable smooth-coated otters. Declared locally extinct in the 1970s, this species has since made a welcome comeback to this exciting sovereign island city-state that they now call “home.” Since their return from the brink of extinction, multiple otter families have shown their desire and determination to reside in the prime otter real estate of Marina Bay. The catch? There’s only room for one dominant “royal” family. In this urban wildlife story, audiences will be mesmerized as three urbanized otter clans make it their business to fight for their turn to be on top while continuing to adapt to their concrete jungle. This is the ultimate clash of the otter clans, and there can only be one ruler.

The Mighty Underdogs (w/t), discovery+

The absolute pinnacle of the fierce world of dog show competitions are the AKC National Championship and the Westminster Dog Show, but it takes countless hours of practice, grit and determination to get there. In this all-new coming-of-age competition series, The Mighty Underdogs, brings a never-before-seen look inside Junior Dog Shows where preteen and teen handlers compete among thousands for one of the limited, and highly coveted spots at the Westminster Dog Show and AKC National Championship. And at the center of the action is world-renowned coach, Jody Davidson, who not only builds junior champion handlers, trained to win with her strict rules and no-nonsense attitude, but also offers guidance on their road to self-discovery. As the competition heats up and the rivalries and tempers flare, friendships are forged, and audiences learn who really is “best in show!”

New MotorTrend Shows

Bitchin’ Rides

Some great artists work with oil on canvas, others with clay, but for Dave Kindig, iron and chrome are the tools of his creative self-expression, and he is an artist at the top of his craft. From his sprawling 27,000-square-foot custom fabrication shop, Kindig It Design, Dave and his team use cars as their canvases to create extraordinary works of art for serious car lovers nationwide. Bitchin’ Rides, one of MotorTrend TV’s highest-rated series returns to give audiences another glimpse into the imaginative, creative genius of Kindig’s self-made business.

Faster With Finnegan

Hobbyist mechanics and car lovers across America are in search of more speed from their project car. But can you make significant upgrades with limited funds and limited time? If so, will the upgrades made on your car outperform a newer or pricier model? In the all-new season of Faster With Finnegan, streaming on the MotorTrend App, Finnegan and his friends David Newbern and Mike Cotten seek answers while sharing with viewers the knowledge, the technology, the real-life problems and the hard work that come with adding speed within a limited time frame without breaking the bank. Every week the series will feature a different vehicle, a different build, a different form of racing and a new challenge.

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew

In the MotorTrend TV debut of the new series Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz seek answers to the questions around being a devoted automotive fan, learn to navigate the challenges of owning classic vehicles and make us laugh along the way. Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew is a lighthearted, hilarious journey into the car collecting world. From finding a trusted, skilled mechanic in Lucky Costa from MotorTrend’s HOT ROD GARAGE to customizing, racing, and experiencing the highs and lows of no reserve classic car auctions, Kevin and his friends settle internal debates with the help of automotive experts while gaining hard-earned knowledge in fulfilling their newfound passion. The debut of the series on MotorTrend TV follows its launch on MotorTrend’s streaming service this summer.

Motor Mythbusters

Looking to answer the biggest questions on every car fan’s mind, MotorTrend is melding science with the street in a joyful search for truth behind popular automotive myths in the MotorTrend TV debut of Motor Mythbusters. Starring Mythbusters alum Tory Belleci, mechanic Faye Hadley, and engineer and professional race car driver Bisi Ezerioha, each episode tackles stories generated by viral videos, urban legends or pop culture. In a quest to separate fact from fiction, Tory, Faye, and Bisi put cars through extreme tests to confirm or debunk everything from extreme Hollywood car stunts to everyday questions that bug car owners.

Roadkill

Hold onto your lugnuts! Ride along with David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan as they search for their next gearhead adventure. In Roadkill, Freiburger and Finnegan have created a cult hit taking on a wide variety of fun automotive projects including all types of gassers, “barely-legal” street machines and high-strung performance vehicles.

Top Gear America

Top Gear America delivers a uniquely fresh take on classic “Top Gear”, the world’s biggest motoring show, by following the motorized mischief and supercharged adventures of Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon across America. In season two, premiering on the MotorTrend App, Dax, Rob and Jethro return to their mission of driving the wheels off whatever they can get their hands on; celebrating all the things they love about cars and arguing about the things they don’t. Top Gear America takes an irreverent look at the auto industry each week as Dax, Rob and Jethro tackle challenges with comedy, class and commitment.