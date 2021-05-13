Disney and ESPN Confirm 8-Year LaLiga Rights Deal

It’s official — Messi, Barcelona, and the rest of LaLiga are coming to ESPN.

During his company’s Q2 2021 investors call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed rumored reports that this deal was in the works.

The deal will make ESPN+ the new English- and Spanish-language home for LaLiga’s first and second leagues in the United States for the next eight seasons (through 2028-29). Beginning in August, hundreds of live matches across both leagues will be available each year, exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN is already the home of Spanish Copa del Rey, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de España, the German Bundesliga, MLS, England’s FA Cup, EFL and Carabao Cup, Dutch Eredivisie, Scottish Premiership, UEFA National Team Football, USL, and more.

Beyond live matches, ESPN+ will offer a variety of surround programming, including match previews, highlights, magazine shows – and will continue to cover LaLiga extensively on signature ESPN+ shows including “ESPN FC,” “Jorge Ramos y su Banda,” and “Fuera de Juego.”

With the new agreement with ESPN, LaLiga will be free of beIN Sports, its former home that has been bogged down with carrier troubles for years now. The result has been an inability on their part to increase the popularity and awareness of LaLiga among American viewers due to limited distribution. Distribution won’t be an issue in the least bit when it comes to ESPN.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring LaLiga to ESPN in the U.S.,” said Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga. “This is an historic eight-season agreement in U.S. soccer broadcasting that speaks to the power of LaLiga and its clubs in the largest media market in the world and will bring the world’s best soccer league to American screens in a more comprehensive and modern way than ever before.”

According to ESPN, the rights deal will include the following: