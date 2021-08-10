Disney and Starz Reach Agreement on Launch of ‘Star+’ Service in Brazil

The latest battle in the Disney/Starz saga has its result. A Tuesday ruling in San Paolo, Brazil, sided with Disney, saying it can use the ‘Star+’ name in Brazil.

“Each of the parties will bear the costs and procedural expenses that it has incurred and the attorney’s fees of their respective patrons, and any remaining court costs must be apportioned equally between the parties”, says the document that confirms the agreement in court. “Starz also requires that the withdrawal of the guarantee given on pages 189/190 by its patrons be authorized. Terms in which they ask for a deferral.”

Last month, Lionsgate-owned Starz took Disney to court in advance of the anticipated August 31 launch of Star+ in Brazil. A temporary restraining order issued at the time, initially meant that Disney could use the “Star+” name, because, it was argued, it could be too easily confused with “Starz.”

“Obviously, a consumer, when referring to the streaming services offered by the parties, will not do so by saying that he watched a movie through ‘STARZPLAY’ or ‘STARPLUS,’ but simply through ‘STAR,’” said judge Jorge Tosta at the time. “There is the possibility of the consumer confusing or linking one trademark to another as if it belonged to the same business or economic group.”

The “Star” brand is used by Disney in this context to differentiate its first-party shows and movies from its third-party, acquired properties. Star-affiliated content consists of programs produced by 20th Century Fox, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures — not unlike Hulu is used by Disney to carry some content from ABC, FX, FreeForm, and FXX in the United States.

While Tuesday’s result is no doubt a victory for Disney, this ordeal isn’t quite over yet. Lionsgate and Starz have filed similar lawsuits in Mexico and Argentina. In Mexico, nothing has happened with the case yet. An Argentinian court will be moving forward with the case after denying Starz a temporary restraining order. There is, of course, the other legal battle Disney has on its hands.